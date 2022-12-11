3 Dead, Several Missing After Deadly Blast in Jersey

(CTN News) – On Jersey, an island off the coast of northern France, an explosion early Saturday morning left three people dead and almost a dozen others unaccounted for.

In response to the collapse in St. Helier on Saturday morning, specialized teams and a search dog are on the site.

According to the Jersey administration, a “meticulous” multi-agency search operation is being coordinated.

At a press conference, States of Jersey Police Chief Officer Robin Smith said, “I hate to announce that we now have three deaths.”

Just before 4:00 GMT, an explosion occurred, and the fire has since been put out. According to Smith, rescue workers will keep looking for survivors all night.

Two patients previously hospitalized have been discharged, while a third is getting care.

He affirmed that locals had reported the gas smell on Friday evening, prompting the fire department to be sent to the scene before the explosion.

He stated the cause of the explosion would be investigated and made no comments about it.

In St. Helier, the island’s capital, a three-story structure close to the harbour, according to Smith, has entirely fallen.

According to him, twenty to thirty persons had been evacuated, and two “walking wounded” had gotten medical attention.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with a little more than 100,000 residents.

According to the Jersey government, specialist teams from the UK have arrived to assist local personnel in their hunt for survivors.

Along with an Urban Search and Rescue Team from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service, the South West Hazardous Area Response Team has landed on the island.

According to the authorities, a Chinook helicopter—typically employed for military operations—was scheduled to deliver specialized equipment to the island.

