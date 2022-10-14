Dating App Murderer Arrested, Woman, 31 Rescued by Police

On Wednesday night, a police swat team rescued a young woman from certain death after they crashed into the apartment of a murderer she met on a dating app.

They found the woman with a severely swollen face and 10 broken ribs inside the flat. She was immediately taken to the intensive care unit of Phatthalung Hospital.

Police arrested Mr. Thanadej, age 27, on a warrant issued in September for the murder and torture of Ms. Kamolphet Lamul, age 26, at a rented residence in Bangkok on July 21.

The spine and skull of Kamolphet were seriously injured when Bangkok police arrived at the crime scene that day. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, chief of the Central Inquiry Bureau, stated Thursday that an investigation found Mr. Thanadej met the woman on a dating app and subsequently convinced her to move in with him.

She was imprisoned for almost one month and beaten till her death. He then fled the scene.

The Central Inquiry Bureau found that the suspect was staying with another woman, Ms. Noei, at an apartment in southern Thailand’s Phatthalung province.

Ms. Noei, a Lamphun resident, told police that she met Mr. Thanadej in early August via a dating app. After he informed her that he was in love with her and wanted to meet up, she chose to take a train to the southern province one month later.

Mr. Thanadej met her at the Phatthalung train station, where they had breakfast. He then escorted her back to his apartment, where he accused her of gazing at another man during the meal.

Ms. Noei stated that she was imprisoned in the room for over a month and repeatedly abused until the police swat team arrived.

“When he was high on methamphetamine, he attacked me more,” she explained. I was enduring torcher and pain daily”. She thanked the police swat team for saving her life.

After his arrest, police gave Mr. Thanadej urine testing, which revealed that he had used narcotics.

The suspect confessed to both the murder charges in Bangkok and the attack on Ms. Noei in Phatthalung, police said.

According to the police, Mr. Thiradej claimed he had not acted maliciously but could not control his emotions due to jealousy.

Given his history of using online dating to meet women and then torturing them, investigators suspect there were more female victims.

According to police records, the suspect was released from prison in January of last year after serving a sentence for drug offences.

Ms. Noei filed a charge of aggravated assault and kidnapping against him at the Phatthalung police station. The suspect was transported back to Bangkok Thursday, where police filed murder charges against him.

Dangers of a Dating App

Police said sexual offenders target individuals through dating apps and websites. In the past four years, sexual assaults, homicides, and robberies have increased significantly due to dating app contacts.

Before the pandemic, dating apps were popular, but forced seclusion led to their explosion.

Tinder, the most downloaded dating app on the planet, surpassed three billion swipes in a single day in March 2020 and has smashed this record more than a hundred times since then.

Even though these applications have helped many people meet other singles for years, some daters are concerned about the environment they foster.

This is especially true for women, who are subjected to a disproportionate amount of harassment and abuse on the platforms, most commonly at the hands of heterosexual men.