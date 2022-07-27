Danny Amendola Retires After 13 Seasons And Two Super Bowl Wins

(CTN News) – In Danny Amendola playing career, he played for five teams, including the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016 while playing for them.

As a member of the Houston Texans last season, the 36-year-old had 24 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Bill Belichick had this to say about Danny Amendola: “I love Danny, he was a very good player for us – really smart, tough, dependable, great hands, concentration,” he said about Amendola.

It was a pleasure having him on board with us, and he certainly made a huge contribution to our success.

We have been fortunate to have had many talented players at that position (inside receiver),Earlier this week, Schefter reported on Twitter that former Detroit Lions player Danny Amendola was retiring from the NFL. Amendola won two Lombardi Trophies during his career.

Having gone undrafted in the 2008 NFL draft, he played for the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions before going undrafted again in 2012.

There are 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving, 24 touchdowns, and 11,761 all-purpose yards which he garnered throughout his career.

Danny Amendola Retirement Tweet by Adam Schefter:

A first version of the tweet was deleted by Schefter after it seemed to include a stray question at the top: Work? Was Schefter copying and pasting communication from Danny Amendola or his representatives?”

The social media community quickly reacted to the veteran NFL reporter’s posting, and users jokingly granted him permission to post his work in response.

It was discovered last year that he had sent correspondence to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen calling him “Mr. Editor” and seeking his approval.

The week before the start of the NFL training camps, Amendola, formerly a wide receiver for the Lions, announced his retirement from the sport.

There were two seasons in which Amendola played in Detroit (2019-2020). There are 108 receptions that he has collected during his 29 games played in Detroit.

There was no indication that Amendola would be brought back in 2021 when the new Lions regime, headed by general manager Brad Holmes, took over.

When the veteran wide receiver left Detroit, he joined the Houston Texans, where he played in eight games before he was placed on the injured reserve list at the end of the 2021 season.

As you can see above, he ends the game ranked 82nd on the list of the all-time receivers in the NFL, with 617 receptions in total.

