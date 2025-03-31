Cyber Police Arrest Woman Running Gambling Site With $100 Million Circulating Monthly

Chiang Rai – Cyber police tracked down and arrested a woman in Wiang Pa Pao for running a gambling website from her home, with monthly transactions exceeding $100 million.

On March 30, cyber police officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), in coordination with the Wiang Pa Pao district police, arrested a 26-year-old woman identified as Ms. Wanitcha.

She was apprehended at her residence in Moo 2, Wiang Kalong subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai.

The arrest followed an investigation on March 29, where authorities discovered Ms. Wanitcha was operating an online gambling platform called Royalbet789 from her home.

The website reportedly attracted a significant number of users. Upon searching the house, police found various related items, including a computer, internet router, and mobile phones, which were seized as evidence.

During questioning, Ms. Wanitcha admitted to working as the website’s admin for about a month, earning a monthly salary of $17,500. The platform offered a variety of gambling options, such as Dragon-Tiger, live casino games, slot machines, fishing games, card games, baccarat, dice, poker, sports betting, and lotteries.

It reportedly had over 152,000 active members and an average monthly circulation of more than $100 million.

The suspect was taken into custody, along with the seized items, and handed over to investigators at the Wiang Pa Pao police station for further legal action.

