Connect with us

News

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Advertisement

News Health

Thailand's Health Department Anticipates a 5% Increase in Covid-19 Cases

News Regional News

Taxi Drivers in Bangkok Get First Fare Hike in 8 Years

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today November 10, 2022: 100% Working

News

3 Americans Found Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Mexico City Airbnb

News World News

23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

News World News

US Carbon Credits Scheme Frowned Upon at COP27 Climate Summit

News Crime

Police Arrest Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID

News Tech

Meta Layoffs 11,000 Employees: Read Mark Zuckerberg’s letter

News

Alaska Senate Race Predicted To Go To Republican

News

Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary

News

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

News

Brittney Griner Being Moved To A Russian Penal Colony, Her Lawyer Reports

News

Midterm Media Coverage: A Night of Narrative Search

News

What are the US Midterms Elections? A Simple Guide

News

Women's Groups Fight for Better Access to Abortion in Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand's High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete

News Crime

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet

News

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

News

U.S. Supreme Court’s Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Published

21 seconds ago

on

UU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

(CTN NEWS) – On Thursday, Sonia Sotomayor, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, dismissed a challenge to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement

They include sanitation workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and others who lost their employment after the city denied their plea for a religious exemption.

They submitted an emergency application to Sotomayor to temporarily halt the COVID-19 Vaccine requirement while they contest the city in a lower court.

Despite not being compelled to contact her coworkers, Sotomayor declined their request without making a statement.

According to John Busch, an employee attorney, “We’re dismayed that Justice Sotomayor is ready to permit NYC’s blatant religious discrimination to continue.”

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP )

The employees contended that New York City had infringed their right to “freely express their faith” by making them choose between keeping their employment and receiving the vaccine, which went against their “sincere religious views,” in a legal submission to the Supreme Court last week.

Alliance Defending Freedom’s civil rights attorneys, who are representing the workers, claim:

Their clients “are facing the loss of their First Amendment rights, moving out of homes in foreclosure or past-due rents, suffering health issues as a result of the loss of their city health insurance and the stress of not having a regular income, and relying on food stamps and Medicaid just to survive,” in the interim.

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Bursch said at the time of the filing to Fox News Digital:

“As we write in our emergency application for stay, These city heroes have dedicated their lives to helping their neighbours and maintaining the efficiency and safety of their city,

yet they were fired and placed on administrative leave because they could not receive the COVID-19 vaccine without going against their sincere religious beliefs.”

“However, the city made exceptions for performers, sportsmen, and strippers.”

In their complaint, the Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Buddhist employees claimed that the city’s “totally discretionary” standards went against their religious convictions.

According to the brief:

“A city never answered why a city sanitation worker cannot pick up trash outside with almost zero individual contact without a vaccination that violates his religious beliefs, whereas an unvaccinated stripper can spend hours close to clients in an interior setting,”

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justices

RELATED CTN NEWS: 

Taxi Drivers in Bangkok Get First Fare Hike in 8 Years

3 Americans Found Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Mexico City Airbnb

23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III
Related Topics:
Continue Reading