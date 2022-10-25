The Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died At 67

(CTN News) – As a result of a car accident in Hollywood, California, Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian, passed away on Monday.

The elderly man was 67 years old at the time of his death.

His publicist, David Shaul, confirmed the news to NPR after assuring them that “not only was he a mega talent and a joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation as well.”

There is no doubt that Leslie Jordan was best known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well as his roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

But Leslie Jordan popularity grew exponentially over the course of the past couple of years, as he posted warm-hearted jokes and updates about the outbreak to his social media accounts throughout the course of the pandemic.

There are more than 5 million followers on his Instagram account, which shows the popularity of his account.

As a child, Leslie Jordan grew up in Tennessee, where he attended the Southern Baptist Church with his family.

With the passage of time and after he realized he was gay, he eventually fell out with the church as he grew older.

An interview with NPR in 2021 revealed that if you are not embraced by something, it is difficult to embrace something that you are not embraced by.

In a few years’ time, he found his way back to the church, and in 2021, he released an album that was completely devoted to gospel music, and it was an enormous success.

