Connect with us

News

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges
Advertisement

News

Thailand Celebrates Pride Month with Vibrant Parades and Advocacy

News News Asia

Australia to Ban Swastikas and Nazi Symbols

News Regional News

Double Decker Bus Transporting 15 Tourists Erupts into Flames in Bangkok

News

Thailand Aims to Expand Digital Volunteer Network to 300,000 by 2024

News

Human Rights Campaign Declares National State of Emergency Over Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

News News Asia

Pakistan's Military Arrests and Intimidates Imran Khan Supporters

News

Korean Woman, 23 Kills and Dismembered Her Victim "Out of Curiosity"

Crime News Regional News

Thailand's Serial Killer "Aem Cyanide" to Face 80 More Charges

News News Asia

Thailand Cuts Power to 2 Myanmar Border Towns

News

D-Day Landed 79 Years Ago. We'll Keep Honoring WWII Vets, Say Experts

News News Asia

Vietnam Grants Clemency to 2 Australians Sentence to Death

News News Asia

Science Frees Mother Imprisoned for 20 Years in Australia

Tech Legal News

Law Firm Chastised for Using OpenAI ChatGPT for Legal Research

News News Asia

China's New Defence Minister Warns Over US-China War

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Chinese Warship Taunts US Destroyer in the Taiwan Strait

News

India Train Disaster So Far: What We Know About It

News

Golden Triangle Drug Syndicates Shipping By Sea to Bypass Thailand Security

News News Asia

Thailand Orders Power Cut to 2 Chinese Casinos in Myanmar

News Regional News

YouTube Video Exposing School Corruption Gets 2 Million Views in Hours

News

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges

Published

18 seconds ago

on

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges

(CTN News) – According to parent company Warner Bros, CNN Chairman and Chief Executive Chris Licht have announced his immediate resignation from the media company.

Discovery (WBD.O). The decision comes shortly after the Atlantic magazine published a critical report about Licht. While the company searches for a replacement, an interim leadership team consisting of Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and David Leavy has been established.

Critical Report from Atlantic Magazine Precedes Chris Licht’s Departure from CNN

Warner Bros. Discovery President and Chief Executive David Zaslav expressed in an email to staff that the company will conduct an extensive search, internally and externally, to find a new leader.

Zaslav acknowledged the role’s challenges and praised Licht’s dedication but admitted that things did not work out as expected.

Licht, previously the EVP of special programming at CBS and executive producer of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” assumed the position in May 2022, succeeding Jeff Zucker. Zucker had resigned due to a failure to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague.

Criticism has surrounded Licht, including the decision to broadcast a town hall with former President Donald Trump, during which Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and derogatory remarks about CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins.

CNN’s ratings have declined despite efforts to attract more Republican viewers. The network’s profit in 2022 fell below $1 billion and is projected to be slightly higher this year at $938.6 million.

As Warner Bros. Discovery begins its search for a new leader, it aims to address the challenges faced by CNN, including ratings struggles and concerns about editorial decisions.

The resignation of Chris Licht marks a significant development in the network’s leadership and opens a new chapter in CNN’s ongoing transformation.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs