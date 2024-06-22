Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

(CTN News) – Throughout history, human innovation has resulted in new technologies that address critical requirements and satisfy shifting desires. From early survival tools to today’s smartphones that connect us all over the world, technology solves issues and provides new experiences.

Artificial intelligence (AI), a strong new technology that affects every sector, is about to disrupt the sex doll market. This work focuses on creating AI-powered companions who can converse and engage with users. It intends to enhance how these dolls interact, resulting in more realistic and engaging interactions.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese scientists and engineers are adapting ChatGPT-like technologies to sex robots, intending to build interactive, AI-powered companions despite technological and ethical obstacles.

Enhancing Emotional Connection with AI-Powered Sex Dolls

In Shenzhen, Starpery Technology, a leading sex doll manufacturer, is currently training its own large language model to improve its product using artificial intelligence. These sex dolls with extraordinary powers, accessible in both male and female forms, will soon hit the market.

“We are developing a next-generation sex doll that can interact vocally and physically with users, with prototypes expected by August this year,” CEO Evan Lee told SCMP.

“Technological challenges remain, particularly in achieving realistic human interaction,” he told me. “While simple dialogue is easy, creating interactive responses involves complex model development by specialised software companies.”

The company claims that traditional dolls, which have a metal skeleton and a silicone outer layer, can only deliver rudimentary answers and lack the expressive qualities required to interact with humans.

“The new generation of sex dolls, powered by AI models and equipped with sensors, can react with both movements and speech, significantly enhancing the user experience by focusing on emotional connection rather than just basic conversational abilities,” stated the company’s boss.