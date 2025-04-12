Chinese Men Arrested for Stealing Passengers Money on Flight to Bangkok

Two Chinese men have been arrested and charged for stealing cash from fellow passengers during a flight from Macao to Bangkok. Their arrest came after the airline reported suspected thefts on board.

The suspects, identified as Han, 54, and Wang, 46, were taken into custody after Air Macau flight NX996 landed at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday, according to Pol Col Seksan Thiraruangrit from the Tourist Police Bureau.

Pol Col Seksan shared that a passenger witnessed Wang rummaging through another traveller’s backpack, placed in the overhead compartment, and taking a bag containing Thai baht.

Other passengers also noticed the two men moving around the cabin, seemingly searching through other people’s belongings.

When police stopped Mr Han and Mr Wang as they disembarked the Air Macau flight, they were found with 30,000 baht in cash, identified as belonging to a passenger named Mr Trang. Another passenger, Mr Ding, also from China, reported losing 50,000 baht during the flight.

The money was later recovered from the two Chinese suspects. Both Chinese men are facing charges for theft in a public area.

In Thailand, public theft—such as stealing in a public place, falls under Section 334 of the Thai Penal Code, which defines theft as dishonestly taking another person's property. The penalty for basic theft can include up to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 6,000 baht. If the theft occurs under aggravating circumstances, such as in a public place during a calamity, at night, or by someone carrying a weapon, penalties increase. For example, under Section 335, theft in a public place like a railway station, airport, or public conveyance can lead to 1 to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht. Shoplifting, a common form of public theft, is prosecuted strictly, even for small amounts, with similar penalties. For specific cases, like stealing religious objects or government property, punishments are harsher, potentially reaching 3 to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to 20,000 baht or more, depending on the location and nature of the theft.