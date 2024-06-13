Chinese Electric Vehicle May Face Higher EU Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns

(CTN News) – Chinese electric vehicles may become more expensive in the European Union (EU) after officials labelled them a threat to its industry.

It has “provisionally concluded” that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) producers will face tariffs beginning July 4 “should discussions with Chinese authorities fail to yield an effective solution.”

The EU’s announcement comes as it continues its inquiry into what it alleges is a deluge of low-cost, government-subsidised Chinese vehicles entering the trade union.

Chinese Electric Vehicle in Europe

China claimed the taxes breached international trade agreements and referred to the inquiry as “protectionism.”.

EV manufacturers who cooperated with the investigation, which the EU’s governing European Commission started in October, will pay an average penalty of 21%, while those who did not will pay a duty of 38.1%.

Meanwhile, special charges will be applied to three companies:

BYD: 17.4%

Geely: 20 percent.

SAIC: 38.1%

Non-Chinese automakers, such as BMW, building some EVs in China, including those in the EU, will also be affected.

The commission stated that Tesla may obtain an “individually calculated duty rate” in response to the specific request it submitted.

These costs would be in addition to the 10% tariff on all-electric vehicles manufactured in China.

The EU’s intervention follows the US’s daring move last month of hiking tariffs on Chinese electric automobiles from 25% to 100%.

The decision has sparked condemnation from China, EU politicians, and industry leaders.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, In Jian, stated that the “anti-subsidy investigation is a typical case of protectionism.”.

He noted that tariffs might harm “China-EU economic and trade cooperation, as well as the stability of global automobile production and supply chain.”

The tariffs will take effect in November unless a qualified majority of EU members—15 countries representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population – vote against them.

Germany’s Transport Minister, Volker Wissing,, warned of a “trade war” with China.

“The European Commission’s punitive tariffs hit German companies and their top products,” he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, stated that “free and fair trade” was critical to ensuring the European car industry’s competitiveness.

They cautioned, however, that it was only one piece of the puzzle when considering how to increase the use of electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, which owns Citroën, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat, and several other companies, emphasized the importance of free trade.

Stellantis does not support policies that “contribute to the world’s fragmentation [of trade]..”

Some EU automakers have advocated for a bloc-wide industrial policy to deal with global competitiveness.

According to the International Energy Agency’s annual Global EV Outlook, China sold over eight million electric vehicles last year, accounting for around 60% of the global total.