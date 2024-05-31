Chinese Cyber Crime King Pin Who Stole Billions Arrested in Singapore

A Chinese national has been arrested in an international operation on allegations of producing and using malware used in cyberattacks, large-scale fraud, and child exploitation, according to US Marshall’s.

The Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday that Wang Yunhe, 35, was arrested in Singapore on May 24.

His arrest comes after a high-profile search in August that gathered up ten Chinese citizens with multiple nationalities and charged them with laundering more than $2 billion through Singapore-based financial institutions.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed in a statement on Wednesday that Wang and unnamed others “created and disseminated malware to compromise and amass a network of millions of residential Windows computers worldwide”.

According to the DOJ, Wang earned $1 billion from the sales of hijacked proxie IP addresses in bitcoin or fiat cash between 2018 and July 2022.

It stated that hackers who purchased access to the infected IP addresses then overcame bank fraud detection systems, stealing “billions of dollars from financial institutions, credit card issuers, and (US) federal lending programs.”

The losses included $5.9 billion from 560,000 fraudulent US unemployment insurance claims originating from compromised IP addresses, according to the Department of Justice.

“Wang used the illicitly gained proceeds to purchase real property in the United States, St Kitts and Nevis, China, Singapore, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement from the Department of Justice stated.

According to the report, Wang’s assets and properties included sports automobiles, more than a dozen domestic and overseas bank accounts, over two dozen bitcoin wallets, luxury watches, and 21 homes spread across multiple continents.

Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary for export enforcement in the Bureau of Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce, described the case as a screenplay.

“A scheme to sell access to millions of malware-infected computers worldwide, enabling criminals over the world to steal billions of dollars, transmit bomb threats and exchange child exploitation materials — then using the scheme’s nearly $100 million in profits to buy luxury cars, watches and real estate,” stated Axelrod.

According to the DOJ, the operation was a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies in the United States, Singapore, Thailand, and Germany.