Chinese Cancelling Thailand Holidays After Actor’s Kidnapping Fuels Safety Fears

Following a high-profile kidnapping incident involving Chinese actor Wang Xing, Thailand’s tourism industry has seen a surge in Chinese traveler cancellations. Many travellers have rethought their plans to visit the Kingdom over concerns about their safety.

The abduction of Wang Xing has damaged the nation’s reputation as a travel destination for Chinese.

China’s economy has benefited greatly from Thailand’s long-standing popularity as a travel destination. Prior to the pandemic, almost 11 million Chinese visited Thailand in 2019, spending billions on lodging, dining, and entertainment.

But there has been a discernible decline in vacation reservations as a result of the fallout from Wang Xing’s kidnapping. Airlines and travel agencies report a spike in cancellations, particularly for the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is customarily a popular travel time.

In the face of intense public scrutiny, Thai authorities moved quickly to save Wang from a fraudulent online scam operation in a Thai-bordering city in Myanmar on Tuesday. According to photos released by authorities, Wang, who was believed to have been a victim of human trafficking, looked confused and were bald.

Many Chinese believe the safety measures are insufficient, despite Thailand’s government’s pledge to address the issue. Posts cautioning others to reevaluate their plans are common on social media sites like Weibo and Douyin. Videos that describe firsthand accounts of scams or dangerous situations in Thailand have gone viral, adding fuel to the fire.

Thailand’s economy could suffer

Thailand has long been concerned about safety, but worries have increased in light of Wang Xing’s well-publicized case.

Thailand’s economy could suffer greatly if Chinese tourists cancel their trips. Over 10% of Thailand’s GDP comes from tourism, with a significant share of that coming from Chinese tourists. A sustained drop in reservations may result in lower income for local companies as well as airlines and travel agencies.

These cancellations will probably have the biggest impact on small vendors who depend on the surge of tourists. Venues for entertainment, dining, and lodging are also anticipated to suffer.

After being enticed by a Chinese stranger posing as a representative of a well-known Thai entertainment company and offering him a job, Wang was taken to the Myanmar border and then entered Myawaddy, a city notorious for being a haven for scammers, through an unofficial border crossing point, according to police.

Wang, scheduled to return to China on Friday, reportedly received two days of training in telecommunication scams that target other Chinese victims prior to his rescue.

Reassuring our Chinese friends

Following widespread news of Wang’s disappearance, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, called for Thai police to act quickly to curb such crimes and limit possible harm to Thailand’s tourism industry.

In an interview with the media after Wang was rescued on Tuesday, a Thai official was seen on camera requesting that the actor indicate whether he would be open to returning to Thailand.

Wang, with his face hidden behind a black cap, obeyed, saying in Chinese and English: “Thailand is safe, and I will come back again.”

Through focused communication campaigns that highlight safety enhancements as well as Thailand’s numerous attractions, tourism officials are now actively attempting to rebuild travellers’ trust. “We want to reassure our Chinese friends that our top priority is keeping them safe.

A spokesman for the Thailand Tourism Authority said, “We are doing everything we can to make sure they can enjoy their vacation worry-free. Industry professionals are keeping an eye on the incident’s effects on Thailand’s tourism scene as it unfolds.

Hopefully, with good communication and assurance, Chinese tourists will come back to Thailand to experience its warmth and beauty once more.

According to an estimate from the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), the Bangkok Post said Thursday that Chinese tourists may reduce their travel to Thailand by 10 to 20% over the next holiday season because of safety concerns.

With 6.73 million arrivals last year, Chinese visitors made up Thailand’s largest tourism market, according to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports.