Chinese Automakers Roll Out Adjusted EVs in Thailand to Meet Local Demand
Chinese Automakers Roll Out Adjusted EVs in Thailand to Meet Local Demand

(CTN News) – Models such as the MG4 Electric and NETA V-11 are already being produced with modified specifications to meet to Thai motorists’ needs.

Chinese automakers have begun introducing electric vehicles (EVs) made in Thailand into the domestic market in accordance with the government’s EV3.0 policy, which aims to balance locally produced vehicles with exports.

According to Thansettakij, a Thai-language media arm of the Nation Group, MG4 Electric vehicles have been built at the SAIC Motor-CP factory in Chonburi since April, with minor specification changes.

NETA V-11 (Minorchange) Production in Bangkok, Thailand

For example, the MG4 Electric Standard Range now has a 49 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery rather than a 51kWh battery, providing 423 kilometers per charge. The automobile costs 709,900 baht.

The NETA V-11 (Minorchange), built at Bangkok’s Bangchan General Assembly factory, is powered by a 36.1kWh battery that provides a range of 382 kilometers per charge. It comes in two models: Lite and Smart, priced at 549,000 baht and 569,000 baht, respectively.

Meanwhile, the domestically produced ORA Good Cat now features lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which has helped to lower pricing. Prices begin at 799,000 baht for the ORA Good Cat Pro, 899,000 baht for the Ultra, and 1.09 million baht for the GT.

The BYD Dolphin, built in Rayong province, is slated to be released in July, with prices starting at 559,900 baht for the Standard Range and 699,900 for the Extended Range.

Other Chinese manufacturers, including Omoda & Jaecoo, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology, and Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding, intend to offer EV models in Thailand in the second part of this year.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

