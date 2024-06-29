China’s Former Defence Ministers Expelled From CCP for Alleged Corruption

According to official media in China, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled Li Shangfu, the former defense minister who was fired last year, and his predecessor as part of a campaign against corruption.

Official news agency Xinhua in China reported on Thursday that Li, his predecessor Wei Fenghe, was expelled for the “serious violation of party discipline and the law.” Li was not seen publicly for nearly two months before his firing in October 2023.

Their removal from the party coincides with escalating hostilities between China and the US over several issues, such as the South China Sea dispute and the democratic island of Taiwan. According to Xinhua, Li’s case has reportedly been referred to military prosecutors, setting up a trial that could result in a life sentence.

The declaration came after a meeting with the influential Politburo of senior party leaders to assess Li’s status. According to state channel CCTV, they decided Li had “betrayed his original mission and lost his party spirit and principles.”

According to accusations made against him, Li Shangfu “seriously polluted the political environment and industrial ethos in the field of military equipment, and caused great damage to the party’s cause, national defense, and the construction of the armed forces.”

In addition, the former minister of defense faced bribery charges, with allegations that he “took use of his position and took significant quantities of money to obtain favors for others… and giving funds to others to pursue improper advantages, according to CCTV.

According to Xinhua, Wei was accused of taking advantage of his position to seek benefits for others and collecting gifts and money in exchange. After serving for five years, Wei departed as defense minister in 2023.

Military prosecutors have also been tasked with handling Wei’s case.

Since assuming office more than ten years ago, President Xi Jinping, the party’s leader and the chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made combating corruption a defining feature of his administration.

According to insiders, there has been a broad purging of officials who are either thought to be too loyal to Xi or plotting with foreign powers. In Chinese politics, high-ranking commanders have a privileged status and can wield considerable authority. It was believed that Li was a Xi loyalist.

Additionally, much later than anticipated, Chinese media announced on Thursday that the CCP would convene its high-level third plenum from July 15 to 18. When geopolitical tensions over tariff hikes by the US and the EU increase, the plenary will concentrate on future initiatives meant to develop the second-largest economy in the world.

Xi Jinping’s Political Purge in China

China’s political environment has drastically altered as a result of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. Xi has been fighting a relentless war to eradicate corruption in the Communist Party ever since he came to power in 2012.

Both lower-level cadres and high-ranking officials are the target of this push. Strengthening party discipline and consolidating control are the objectives. Thousands of officials have been the subject of investigations, and many of them have received harsh penalties.

Critics claim that Xi is using this effort as a means of suppressing political opponents and consolidating his power. Still, a lot of people support it because they believe it’s an essential step in purging a corrupt and favoritism-ridden system.

The goal of the anti-corruption campaign is to guarantee the dominance of the ruling party and rebuild public confidence by delivering a clear message that no one is above the law.

Source: Aljazeera, Xinhua