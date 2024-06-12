China’s 6th Generation and Upcoming Combat Aircraft

(CTN News) – In previous articles, I recorded the advancement of combat aircraft in China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and provided projections for near-term consequences.

Several established aircraft have attained milestones in recent years, and several prospective projects are projected to make an impact in the next years and into the second half of the decade.

However, PLA secrecy remains unique among the world’s major military forces, and it has only increased in the previous half-decade as geopolitical tensions have risen. This essay will summarize known indications and provide predictions for numerous planned projects.

The J-XD: China’s Next-Generation Fighter

The PLA’s sixth-generation manned fighter, also known as the next-generation manned fighter, is regarded as an established program of record that is currently being developed and is projected to be operational sometime this decade.

However, before debate on this project can begin, a stand-in title is required, as there is currently no consensus name within the Chinese language PLA observing community. I shall refer to this project as “J-XD” until a consensus name emerges to replace it.

J-XD is a short name that can be interpreted as a pinyin acronym. “XD” can refer to either “xīn dài” (new generation) or “xià dài” (next generation), both of which are appropriate titles.

J-XD also avoids adopting a numbered system that could lead to misunderstanding whether the aircraft is “sixth-generation” or “fifth-generation,” as Chinese military terminology often appears to employ both the local Chinese generation system and the Western generation system.

Given the usage of English words in an acronym for a Chinese project, using a name that contains “NGAD” (Next Generation Air Dominance, the designation given by the United States Air Force to their sixth-generation project) seems somewhat improper. J-XD also has the added benefit of paying respect to the stand-in moniker for J-20 (known in the 2000s as “J-XX”).

Current indicators for the J-XD are mostly unchanged from the previous years. Demonstrator test beds (possibly subscale) have been flown, and a stealthy, tailless flying wing/flying arrowhead airframe is one of the most plausible variants.

Fifth-Generation Fighters: J-20 and J-35/XY

The J-XD is almost certain to include next-generation subsystems and technology in propulsion, sensors, computers, and networking. It is expected to operate alongside future unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) or collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs).

Search for specific terms to find papers on airframe testing, engine development, and aerospace engineering relevant to J-XD development. State aircraft manufacturers and defense expos have exhibited generic renderings of next-generation fighters.

Unsurprisingly, more specific rumors or estimations about the J-XD’s subsystems, weaponry, and attributes remain elusive, even among the PLA watchers; yet, it is widely acknowledged that the J-XD is one of the PLA’s most important forthcoming projects. U.S. Air Force senior leaders have acknowledged China’s sixth-generation plans as rivals.

However, before the J-XD, the PLA is still developing and producing various active and powerful fifth-generation fighter types. The destinies of these fighters will also be determined by the outcome and trajectory of the J-XD, namely the procurement scale and schedule for each class.

The J-20 series is the premier PLA fifth-generation fighter family, with recent advances in production size and technological enhancements.

However, terminology must again be addressed. At the moment, “J-20” refers to the baseline model in production, which is powered by WS-10 engines (and Al-31 engines in the initial batch); this fighter is distinguished externally by its non-beaked nose and lack of a dorsal hump behind the canopy.

“J-20A” is the name of the enhanced variant in development (and potentially early production) that will be powered by more powerful WS-15 engines. The J-20A has multiple prototypes, each with a slightly beaked nose and a dorsal hump below the canopy to identify them.

Some “general knowledge” sources, such as Wikipedia, incorrectly refer to the J-20 and J-20A as “J-20A” and “J-20B,” respectively, which are not consensus names for the versions. This creates confusion.

According to estimates from think tanks and professional military organizations, approximately 200 J-20s will be produced by the end of 2023 or early 2024. These figures appear considerably outdated compared to rumors from the Chinese language PLA observing group. Indeed, the PLA-watching community estimates that the 200-airframe milestone was attained in late 2022 or early 2023.

Furthermore, it is expected that by 2022 or 2023, Chengdu’s annual manufacturing rate of J-20s will have reached three digits. This would allow China to equip three frontline PLA Air Force brigades yearly, corresponding to the number of new J-20 units being converted in recent years.

At the time of writing in mid-2024, I anticipate that the J-20 fleet size could reach 300 airframes. It should be noted that future J-20 production rates may vary (increase or decrease) as the program progresses.

PLA secrecy and the difficulty of obtaining consistent, high-quality satellite images mean that any “concrete” estimate of the J-20 fleet size is likely to be well off from facts on the ground at any one time, while it may serve as a helpful “minimum floor” estimate.

The new J-20A model is still in development, although unsubstantiated sources say it may be nearing early production. The J-20A prototype serial 2052, powered by WS-15 engines, will fly in mid-2023.

It is important to confirm whether the initial production batches will be powered by WS-10 or WS-15 engines. Production of the J-20A and J-20 will also overlap.

J-20A advancements must also be monitored, as the variant is rumored to include an overhaul of software, avionics, and sensor suites (more so than inter-batch advancements for existing J-20s), material and structural advancements with corresponding signature reduction benefits, as well as significant power and thermal management advances.

These enhancements will increase future development possibilities and enable a larger range of upgrades and payloads. The most obvious global reference for the J-20A is the TR3 variant and Block 4 upgrade for the F-35 family.

Notably, the dual seat “J-20S” (also known as the “J-20AS” or “J-20B”) is now assumed to be a technology demonstrator for the J-20A variant to strengthen and accelerate development efforts. However, developing a production model for the twin-seat “J-20S” cannot be ruled out in the future.

The J-35/XY/FC-31 derivative family is the other major Chinese fifth-generation fighter program. The carrier-borne J-35/XY has been flying in prototype form since 2021.

Mockups have been observed aboard the catapult-equipped CV-18 Fujian (which recently began sea trials) and the CV-16 Liaoning, which may precede flight testing aboard the respective carriers.

Installing a J-35 mockup on the Liaoning is crucial as it confirms the fighter’s compatibility with the PLA Navy’s ski jump carriers (the Liaoning and CV-17 Shandong). This can considerably enhance the capability and future relevance of both ships.

The J-35 is slated to undergo carrier flight testing shortly, with initial production beginning within the next several years. There are also indications that a “J-31” produced from the FC-31 demonstrator for PLA usage (or possibly for an export buyer) may have recently flown; however, this has not been confirmed.

It is unknown how a hypothetical “J-31” fits into the framework of the PLA’s relatively large-scale procurement of J-20 family aircraft, let alone the future J-XD and expected UCAVs/CCAs.

The H-20 Stealth Bomber

Compared to fighter projects such as the J-XD, J-20, and J-35, the status of the much-rumored and anticipated H-20 stealth bomber has become far less clear in recent years. While there are infrequent public references to the H-20’s development, there have been some reports in recent months that the H-20 project may not be pursued in the previously agreed-upon form of a stealthy flying wing bomber.

This is not wholly unique, as the changing strategic environment over the last half-decade may have resulted in adjustments to multiple initiatives and their associated priorities, causing public knowledge of the project to remain in limbo.

We’ve seen a similar level of secrecy around the future of China’s carrier procurement outside Fujian. However, the H-20’s high-profile character disclosed as early as the late 2010s, has created a greater tangible expectation than other previous projects.

At this point, the condition and forecast of H-20 are unknown. It may still be an active project, or it may have undergone significant alterations and will emerge in a completely different form later than predicted. It may also shortly have aspects of its role assigned to other systems, such as UCAVs/CCAs.

Interestingly, some speculations suggest that the J-XD is a higher-priority project than the H-20. However, without context or explanation, this is impossible to support.

The PLA’s pursuit of high-end UCAVs is well established, with the most well-known model being the stealthy flying wing GJ-11. The program’s status (both in development and production) is unknown; however, a few airframes may be in advanced testing.

A carrier-based stealthy flying wing UCAV (perhaps evolved from GJ-11) is projected to appear, with a mockup sighted on the PLA Navy carrier in Wuhan and a possible new airframe variation emerging within the previous year. Several flying-wing UAV platforms exist, with many more being developed secretly and without public knowledge.

Chinese defense expos like the Zhuhai Airshow have showcased air-to-air CCA designs. However, these are similar to existing CCA projects worldwide. More advanced models for PLA usage are presumably in secretive development.

Because of the lower profile and more compact nature of many UCAVs and CCAs and the greater inherent PLA secrecy, several different UCAV and CCA concepts are likely in development and testing, with their public emergence occurring only in the late stages of development or even introduction into service.

PLA UCAVs and CCAs are expected to be integrated into the future J-XD fighter, making it compatible with existing fifth-generation fighters like the J-20 and J-35 and 4.5-generation fighters like the J-16 and J-10C with necessary upgrades.

The future direction and shape of PLA high-end UCAV and CCA procurement remain among the most significant unknowns in tracking future PLA combat aircraft.

At this point, China’s long arc of combat aircraft (particularly manned fighter aircraft) development has placed it in the same league as leading aerospace powers, even when a few remaining industry domains (such as advanced turbofans) have yet to catch up or scale.

The overall level of improvement complicates forecasts for prospective PLA combat aircraft projects, as there are no current equivalent platforms to guide public conjecture.

The J-XD and related future PLA UCAV and CCA initiatives will emerge alongside other global projects in very unexplored waters. They may prove to be more exciting than previous PLA aerospace monitoring efforts and more novel than past global military aerospace tracking since the Cold War.