Connect with us

News World News

China Plans To Start Building A Lunar Base With Moon Soil Brick By 2028
Advertisement

News

Songkran Holiday Road Accidents in Thailand Leave 114 Dead and Over 1,000 Injured

News

U.S. District Judge Preserves Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone in 17 States Despite Court Rulings

News

States Stockpile Abortion Pill Misoprostol in Response to FDA Ruling

News

Police in Thailand Thwart 100Kg Narcotics Shipment to Australia

News

On Thursday, Severe Storms And Tornadoes Are Expected In Alabama

News

Schools And The Airport In Fort Lauderdale Were Closed Due To 20 Inches Of Rain

News Asia News

North Korea Launched A 'new type' Of ICBM Causing Fear And Confusion In Japan

News Crime Regional News

Thai Immigration Arrests 5 Chinese Nationals for Illegal Money Lending

News

Songkran 2023 Kicks of With 27 Killed in 287 Road Accidents in Thailand

Chiang Rai News News

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Kill Three Drug Runner, 19.5kg of Opium Seized

News

Bank of England Hiring 30 Staff to Develop Central Bank Digital Currency

News

Bangkok Holds Activities to Show Gratitude for Senior Citizens on National Elderly Day

News

Leaked Pentagon Documents: What You Need To Know

News

Abortion Opponents Push U.S. Appeals Court to Suspend FDA Approval of Mifepristone

News

Flouride High School Removes Anne Frank's Dairy From Liabraries

News News Asia

Thai Government Criticized for Forcibly Repatriating 3 Myanmar Resistance Fighter

News News Asia

Myanmar Mig-29 Airstrike Kills Civilians, Including 30 Children

Crime News Regional News

Police Arrest Chinese Woman, 53 for Fraud and Human Trafficking in Thailand

Crime News Regional News

Police in Thailand Seize US$58 Million in Assets from Illegal Gambling Network

News

China Plans To Start Building A Lunar Base With Moon Soil Brick By 2028

Published

2 days ago

on

China

(CTN NEWS) – The first conference of China experts to explore the construction of a crewed outpost on the moon has taken place.

The Extraterrestrial Construction Conference was conducted at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan on Saturday, with participation from more than 100 scholars from domestic universities, research centers, and space contractors.

They discussed many issues, including how to recreate Earth’s lunar climate and construct basic infrastructure on the moon

“The growth of extraterrestrial life is still very young.

According to Ding Lieyun, head scientist of the National Centre of Technology Innovation for Digital Construction at the university and an expert in intelligent construction, this conference aims to foster discussion, collect ideas, and forge consensus as the community advances.

In the end, Ding told China Science Daily during the conference, “creating habitation beyond the earth is essential not only for all of humanity’s pursuit of space exploration, but also for China’s strategic needs as a space power.”

According to China Science Daily, Ding spoke at the conference about the most recent achievements at his lab, including the production of samples of replicated lunar soil.

Earlier proposals for lunar bases by Ding’s team included the egg-shaped Lunar Pot Vessel, which is built of bricks derived from moon dirt and produced using 3D printers and lasers.

His team then assembled the bricks using a Chinese Super Mason robot using conventional Chinese building methods, a procedure Ding likened to assembling Lego and claimed was less dangerous and more effective than printing the entire tower.

Building a moon base presents several difficulties, according to Ding, including the absence of water, low gravity, regular moon tremors, and intense cosmic radiation.

Ding stated that the first block manufactured from lunar dirt will be constructed on the Chang’e 8 mission in around five years in a separate interview with Changjiang Daily.

He continued that the first block will be made on the moon using actual moon soil.

The Chang’e 6, 7, and 8 missions fall under the fourth phase of China’s lunar exploration project

The principal designer for this phase has warned that scientists may have misjudged the difference between day and night temperatures on the moon.

According to the most recent statistics, the moon’s hottest and lowest temperatures are 120 and minus 200 degrees, respectively.

This discrepancy is greater than we anticipated and makes in-situ construction more challenging, according to Yu Dengyun of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Journal of Deep Space Exploration published the Clover and Red Star moon bases’ comprehensive drawings in February, created by Yu and researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeastern China.

Clover and Red Star, published in February in the Journal of Deep Space Exploration.

The Chang’e 6 mission will launch in 2025 to gather samples from the far side of the moon, the Chang’e 7 mission will launch the following year to look for water ice, and the Chang’e 8 mission should land about two years later.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Leaked Pentagon Documents: What You Need To Know

Free COVID-19 Tests To End Next Month In The U.S. What It Means For You?

Flouride High School Removes Anne Frank’s Dairy From Liabraries
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins