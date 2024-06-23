Connect with us

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions
Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

98 Indians Die During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

Chinese Tourists Choose Thailand and Japan as Top Travel Destination

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

Thailand's Tourist Police Crackdown on Tourist Scammers in Pattaya

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

Published

6 seconds ago

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions

(CTN News) – A satellite constructed by France and China has launched on a search for the universe’s most powerful explosions, in a notable example of collaboration between a Western power and an Asian powerhouse.

China’s Long March 2C Rocket Launches SVOM Satellite

On Saturday, the 930kg (2,050-pound) satellite carrying four instruments – two French and two Chinese – launched from a base in Xichang, in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, aboard a Chinese Long March 2C rocket at around 3pm (07:00 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM), developed by engineers from both countries, will look for gamma-ray bursts whose light has traveled billions of light years to reach Earth.

Gamma-ray bursts are typically caused by the explosion of massive stars (more than 20 times the size of the sun) or the fusion of compact stars.

The incredibly bright cosmic beams can emit an amount of energy comparable to more than a billion suns.

Observing them is like “looking back in time, because the light from these objects takes a long time to reach us,” Ore Gottlieb, an astronomer at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics in New York, told AFP.

“SVOM has the potential to unravel several mysteries in the field of [gamma-ray bursts, GRBs], including detecting the most distant GRBs in the universe, which correspond to the earliest GRBs,” according to Gottlieb.

The most distant bursts found to date occurred just 630 million years after the Big Bang, when the cosmos was in its infancy.

When the satellite is in orbit 625 kilometers (388 miles) above the Earth, it will transmit data to observatories. When SVOM detects a burst, it sends an alert to a 24-hour monitoring crew.

Analysts believe that analysing the data will help them better comprehend the makeup of space and the behavior of gas clouds or other galaxies.

The fundamental problem is that gamma-ray bursts are exceedingly brief, putting scientists in a race against time to collect data.

This project resulted from a collaboration between the French and Chinese space agencies, as well as other scientific and technical entities from both countries.

Space cooperation at this level between the West and China is particularly unusual, especially since the United States barred all coordination between the US space agency NASA and Beijing in 2011.

“US concerns about technology transfer have kept US allies from collaborating with China, but it does happen on occasion,” Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States, told AFP.

So, while SVOM is “by no means unique,” it remains “significant” in the context of Chinese-Western space collaboration, according to McDowell.

China’s progress in space and lunar research is rapidly outperforming that of the United States, attracting partners from Europe and Asia as a result.

This month, China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission delivered packages from the European Space Agency, Pakistani, French, and Italian research organizations to the moon’s far side.

China collaborates with countries like as Brazil, Egypt, and Thailand to develop and launch satellites.

