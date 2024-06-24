Local Community Shocked by Child Abuse Incident in Thailand

(CTN News) – In Thailand, Kamphaeng Phet, two 12 year old girls have been accused of coercing a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl into inappropriate activities for sweets and toys.

There was a post on the Kamphaeng Phet Complaints Facebook page about the incident, explaining that the two older girls lured the younger children into engaging in inappropriate acts and filmed them. As a result, the video circulated throughout their village, causing immense distress to the families concerned.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a local school in the Trai Trung sub-district. As a result of feeling that the perpetrators’ parents were not taking responsibility for their children’s actions, the families of the young victims sought the assistance of the Facebook page.

A complaint was filed at Kamphaeng Phet City Police Station by the page administrator, 1st Sergeant Prajakrit Saithip.

The seven-year-old boy, Nong Kim, and the five-year-old girl, Nong Cream, attend the same school and live in the same neighbourhood in Mu 8 (Ban Pak Dong), Trai Trung sub-district.

They are being cared for by relatives because their parents work in different locations. Located nearby are two older girls, one of whom has been identified as Manow, as well as her friend.

During the filming, the older girls allegedly took Kim and Cream to a secluded area in a nearby village (Mu 10, Ban Koh E Saew), where they forced them to undress and perform inappropriate acts. According to reports, the younger children were promised sweets and Barbie dolls as rewards, but did not receive them.

The incident eventually leaked in Thailand

Video of the incident eventually leaked, causing significant embarrassment for the families. A victim’s aunt expressed concern about the situation.

“From talking to the children, it appears that this has already occurred three times. Despite my requests, the parents of the 12 year old girls have not acknowledged their children’s behavior or taken responsibility for it.”

As a further measure to ensure the safety of the children, the aunt requested assistance from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security or other appropriate agencies.

For the purpose of preventing further incidents, she suggested that the children be transferred to a different school under her supervision.

She expressed concern regarding the safety of the five-year-old girl, whose parents are separated and who lives with her father and relatives. Due to the separation of his parents, the seven-year-old boy lives with his father’s family.

Upon receiving the charge, Sgt. Prajakrit acknowledged it.

“We received the video from the parents of the affected children, fearing that justice would not be served to them. There have been three instances of this, but nothing has been done.”

Even though the children were not facing legal consequences, Prajakrit emphasized the importance of parental intervention and accountability.

According to Khaosod, he urged those who have the video to delete it and stop sharing it, warning of legal repercussions and expressing concern for the children’s wellbeing.