CEO Says Bosch Is Considering Listing Subsidiaries To Aid Acquisitions

(CTN News) – According to an announcement by Robert Bosch, a German technology company, the company would be willing to allow the listing of certain divisions on the public market.

This statement comes at a time when the corporation is beginning to evaluate the different finance opportunities that are available for prospective acquisitions.

This comment was made by the chief executive officer of the corporation, who is the subject of this statement.

Nevertheless, the corporation does not permit public listings of its enterprises in their whole or in the core business that it operates, which is that of an automobile supplier.

This is the primary Bosch business that the corporation operates.

As an issuer of bonds with a value of billions of euros, Bosch already holds a high level of experience on the capital market, according to Stefan Hartung, Chief Executive Officer of Bosch. Mr. Hartung indicated that the business already possessed this expertise.

On Tuesday evening, the event that took place in Frankfurt was hosted by the International Council of Financial Reporters (ICFW), which is an institution that specialises in financial reporting. During the course of the incident that took place, people made this declaration.

The company, on the other hand, requires all of the skills that are associated with the capital market since it is a group that generates sales that are greater than 90 billion euros ($97 billion). This is because the company generates sales that are greater than 90 billion euros.

According to Hartung, “We ourselves are not going to the capital market as Bosch,” and he went on to clarify that the legal structure of the group further ruled out the possibility of this happening for the firm’s operation as a supplier of vehicle components. In other words, the company is not going to go to the capital market as is Bosch.

To phrase it another way, the company is not planning to embark on the capital market journey alongside Bosch. Another way of putting it is that the firm is unable to participate in the capital market in the same manner as Bosch does.

This statement is a repetition of recent statements that he made to Manager Magazin, in which he indicated that it was “necessary to have sub-companies listed on the stock exchange” in areas that are pertinent to the discussion at hand. These remarks are being repeated here, which is why this statement is being questioned. For the purpose of making this assertion, the same relevant context was utilised.

According to Hartung, Bosch’s US expansion is one of the firm’s priorities.

This is a market that is not well represented in the portfolio of the company. This is one of the goals that the company has.

As far as the topic is concerned, the Chief Executive Officer of the company has the following to say: “Because it is such a massive market, Bosch needs to deliver.”

Bosch is one of the industrial companies that is vying with Johnson Controls International in the United States to acquire heating and ventilation assets that have the potential to be worth more than $6 billion, according to sources who talked with Reuters in March.

Johnson Controls International appears to be the dominant player in this competition. When it comes to this particular industry, Johnson Controls International is often regarded as the market leader. In this particular segment of the market, Johnson Controls International is another company that is competing with other businesses.

For every one dollar, there are 0.9306 euros that are equivalent to one dollar.

In addition to Ilona Wissenbach being in charge of the reporting, Madeline Chambers acted as the editor, Rachel More was the writer, and Rachel More was the editor. Another person who was responsible for the publication was Madeline Chambers.

SEE ALSO:

Inflation Slows, Wall Street Rallies With Bitcoins, Gold, And Nearly Everything Else