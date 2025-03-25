(CTN News) – President Donald Trump has nominated CDC Susan Monarez to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Trump reached this conclusion. Monarez, a scientist specialising in the application of artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, has been chosen as acting director. Currently, this is the situation. Monarez’s research is identifying techniques for enhancing health in several different situations.

President Trump honoured his pledge to deliver the announcement he had been preparing for on Monday.

The CDC platform referenced was Truth Social, should you be interested.

In other words, “Dr. Monarez possesses decades of experience advocating for innovation, transparency, and robust public health systems,” according to the biographical information he supplied.

Furthermore, Trump reportedly indicated in his letter that Monarez will work in close collaboration with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current Secretary of Health and Human Services. The correspondence included this information. Monarez and Kennedy Jr. will sustain a close bond.

As the temporary director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monarez was instructed by the White House to remove any text from the agency’s website that used the phrase “gender ideology.” Monarez obtained these directives. Monarez assured that these directions were executed.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were mandated to recover the deleted webpages following a judicial injunction. A message has recently been appended to the top of multiple pages on the website, including one concerning the prevention of HIV infection.

The declaration asserts that “Any information on this page advocating gender ideology is profoundly inaccurate and detached from the immutable biological reality of two sexes, male and female.”

Several sections on its website have recently been revised to incorporate this remark. This statement was recently integrated into multiple pages of the organization’s website. This remark was recently integrated into multiple sections on the organization’s website.

Trump’s initial choice for the position was Dr. Dave Weldon, a Republican and former congressman from Florida. He was a member of the Florida congressional delegation. He had once been a member of the Florida congressional delegation.

However, the White House unexpectedly rescinded his nomination about three weeks before his planned confirmation hearing with the Senate Health, Labour, Education, and Pensions Committee.

White House made the CDC decision.

Weldon has a documented history of voicing apprehensions over vaccine safety, particularly concerning the measles, mumps, and rubella immunisation, and at one stage, he established an erroneous link between autism and the vaccine. Weldon has previously articulated these issues.

The ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and two other U.S. states has led to the fatalities of an infant and an adult. The deaths of both individuals are directly linked to the pandemic. The ongoing outbreak has directly resulted in the fatalities of both victims. Monarez is expected to assume the presidency of the United States following the current President’s resignation.

The Advanced Research Projects Organisation for Health, a research financing entity, is committed to promoting the advancement of biological research.

The principal aim of the organisation is this. Monarez was formerly the deputy director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prior to his nomination for the current position. This was the rationale behind his acquisition of requisite experience in the field.

It is highly likely that she will face queries concerning her position on immunisations. These events will transpire throughout the Senate’s confirmation process.

The person accountable for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will need to undertake the confirmation process for the first time. This will be the inaugural instance of its kind.

A date has not yet been set for the hearing slated for Monday afternoon.

SOURCE: NBC

