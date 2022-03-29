Prime Minister of Cambodia Condemns Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

Cambodia’s Prime Minister has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and echoed calls by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which he chairs, for an immediate end to hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he has called a “special military operation” in Ukraine just over a month ago. The invasion has sparked the most severe geopolitical and humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War ll.

Peace talks between the two countries are currently taking place in Turkey.

Prime Minister Hun Sen spoke of his own country’s history when Vietnam occupied Cambodia and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for attempting to capture Kyiv.

On the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony, he said: “I remain in solidarity with the Ukrainian people against this invasion.”

Cambodia urged restraint and dialogue in its statements as chair of ASEAN but did not mention Russia’s role in the invasion.

Singapore is the only ASEAN member to have announced sanctions against Russia, targeting banks and electronics exports – a rare move for the city-state.

Several ASEAN nations, including Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency this year and has stated it will remain neutral, have expressed concerns about the invasion, but have not condemned it.

During a recent UN vote on a resolution to denounce Russia, Vietnam abstained along with 34 other countries

