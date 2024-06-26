Buddha Boy and Buddha’s Son Face Legal Challengers in Nepal and Thailand

A Nepalese court found a man who people believed was a reincarnation of the Buddha guilty of child sexual abuse, while an 8-year-old boy in Thailand who claims he’s the reincarnated son of lord Buddha face legal challenges.

On June 25. Ram Bahadur Bomjon, then a teenager, gained international recognition in 2005 when tens of thousands of people gathered to watch the so-called ‘Buddha Boy’ sitting cross-legged under a tree in a deep forest in southern Nepal for about ten months.

Devotees claimed he could meditate for several days without drinking, eating, or sleeping.

Sadan Adhikari, Registrar of the Sarlahi District Court, stated that Bomjon had been found guilty of child sex abuse but did not provide further specifics. The court will sentence Bomjon, 33, on July 1.

Bomjon, who faces up to 14 years in prison, was not available for comment. His lawyer, Dilip Kumar Jha, stated that there was no proof against his client and that they will appeal the case to a higher court.

Bomjon was apprehended in January by Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) from a residence on the outskirts of Kathmandu where he had been hiding since a court issued an arrest order against him in response to sexual assault claims.

The Alleged Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a prominent lawyer has filed a police complaint charging an 8-year-old boy (Nong Nice) who claims he is the reincarnated son of Lord Buddha of fraudulently marketing psychic skills.

On Tuesday, Ananchai Chaiyadet, head of the Dharma Army Lawyers Foundation, filed a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

The youngster, his lawyer Thammarat Sarapanya, and 60 administrators of a social media group and website touting his supposed magical abilities are accused of six crimes, including computer crime and money laundering.

Chalida Palamat, head of the Be One Foundation, and former Democrat MP Tankhun Jitissara joined Mr Ananchai.

Nong Nice and his parents, from Surat Thani province, have made news for claiming that the kid is the Lord Buddha’s reincarnated son with the miraculous capacity to “connect people’s minds”.

Mr Ananchai stated that they asked TCSD police to take action against those affiliated with the group. So far, no one else has done so. According to Mr Ananchai, the boy live-streamed on Facebook on Monday, threatening to imprison the complainants.

He stated that he had produced evidence and filed a complaint against the three groups of individuals, accusing them of breaking the Computer Crime Act, the Criminal Code, the Money Laundering Act, the Donation Soliciting Act, the Control of Begging Act, and the Revenue Code.

“Even though the law states that a child who commits an offence cannot be punished, if the parents are found to have committed the crime, the child must be separated from them and placed in the care of social welfare officials,” said lawyer Ananchai.

According to Mr Tankhun, the boy’s lawyer, Mr Thammarat, solicited donations from individuals via his Facebook account in order to raise funds to fight a lawsuit. This was a violation of the Donation Solicitation Act. According to the former MP, he broke the law notwithstanding the small sum involved.

He also claimed to have evidence that Mr Thammarat’s law practice did not pay taxes.

Earlier, authorities ordered Nong Nice’s parents to cease using their youngster to gain money.

Apinya Chompumas, Director-General of the Department of Children and Youth, and Pinya Chompumas, Director-General of the Department of Children and Youth, met with the parents at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to address the situation.

The parents had gone there to get help protecting their family from suspicions that they were running a cult.

Source : Asia One, Bangkok Post