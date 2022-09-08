Koh Samui Garbage Truck Runs Over British Tourists, 1 Killed

A British tourist was killed and another seriously injured in Koh Samui after they were run over by a garbage truck while on a motorbike.

36-year-old James Young and his friend, 30, Pierre had been drinking at a local bar on the island of Koh Samui before trying to ride back to their hotel late around 1am.

Police and rescue workers who arrived at the scene and performed CPR on James for around 10 minutes but he was pronounced dead after suffering a broken neck.

The second Brit, Pierre who was driving the motorbike, was taken to the Koh Samui Hospital in serious condition.

Koh Samui Police initially claimed that Pierre had attempted to overtake the garbage truck but was unsuccessful, leading to the crash.

The local police officers first reported that the two had been drinking at a local bar before trying to ride back to their hotel intoxicated.

Koh Samui Police initially believed that the two vehicles were travelling in the same direction and the garbage truck was in the front.

They allegedly tried to overtake the garbage truck but weren’t able to, leading to a collision.

The garbage truck driver, 42, said he immediately called the police after hearing the two men crash into the back of his garbage truck.

However CCTV footage, posted by local outlet Fabulous Pattaya Media Group, shows that the garbage truck ran over the two men. The CCTV footage showed that the two men were stationary at a traffic corner, and

the garbage truck stuck them.

In the CCTV footage James and Pierre can be seen waiting on their motorbike at an intersection. The garbage truck turns and knocks the pair off the bike, trapping and crushing them.

The truck can then be seen stopping down the road after crew realized there has been an accident.

According to Fabulous Pattaya Media Group, CCTV clearly shows the two stopped at an intersection corner, and the garbage truck turning too tightly and crushing them.

The truck driver told police he wasn’t certain how the accident occurred.

Despite that, CCTV was fully operational at the scene, and having been checked, it makes it clear how the accident happened.”

Source: Daily Record