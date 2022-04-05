Drunk Drivers May Face Mandatory Blood Tests in Thailand

In an effort to curb drunk driving in Thailand, the Public Health Ministry will seek a rule that allows blood tests for alcohol on drunk drivers who cannot take a breathalyzer test.

Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Public Health Minister, explained that if a driver does not submit a breath test for alcohol, then blood testing will be required under the proposed rules.

In the proposed rule, those who cannot take a breathalyzer test must undergo a blood test at the discretion of the officer attending to them, he explained.

According to him, the results of the test will be kept on record for court purposes and consideration when offenders are applying to renew their driver’s licenses.

During the “seven dangerous days” campaign over the New Year holiday, a certain amount of budget was spent on blood tests on motorists, and the tests were conducted without a rule.

Blood Tests on Drunk Drivers Over New Year

DDC chief Opas Karnkawinpong said the Department of Disease Control enforces the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. He added that a blood test for alcohol will cost each motorist about 1,000 baht.

According to Dr. Opas, about 1-2 million baht was spent on blood tests on motorists during a road safety campaign over the New Year holiday.

The Department of Medical Sciences analyzed 784 blood samples during the New Year holiday period, of which 55% had alcohol levels that exceeded the legal limit.

If the proposed rule is to be applied, approximately 20-30 million baht would be needed annually to conduct blood tests on drunk drivers who cannot take breathalyzer tests, Dr. Opas said.

However, anti-drunk driving advocates believe drunk drivers should be forced to pay the 1000 baht cost of their blood tests.