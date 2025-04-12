(CTN News) – On Friday, Bill Maher said on “Real Time” that President Donald Trump was more kind and funny than expected during his White House visit.

“You may disdain me, yet I remain truthful.” Bill Maher considers Trump wise. Why isn’t that done elsewhere? It’s not my place to comment on my uncertainty. I am not intoxicated; I am reporting what I saw.

A White House summit with Kid Rock was called absurd by Bill Maher.

“I am devoid of power.” I am a comedian, and he is the world’s strongest leader! Maher shouted. “I do not lead any organization, except perhaps a group of centrist individuals who believe there must be a more effective method of governing this nation than perpetuating animosity.”

“Maher sent a dossier with “good humor,” summarizing Trump’s past criticisms. I’m aware that many liberals are worried. Oh my God, Bill, will you compliment him? ‘I will confront what transpired,’ Bill Maher said. I oppose MAGA. I respect the president’s resilience.

He said, “He does, including at himself.” The HBO anchor has never seen Trump laugh in public. Indeed, it’s authentic. “As a comedian with four decades’ experience, I can identify a disingenuous laugh,” Bill Maher says.

Maher said Trump is “far more self-aware than he publicly conveys,” and he “didn’t become angry” about his sporadic acknowledgment of his defeat during the White House visit.

Indeed, I understand. A comic of any identity may lunch with him discreetly. His global identity matters. This person exists, I assume. “All my aversions towards him dissipated, I assure you, on this night spent with him,” he said.

Due to busy schedules, I have seen significant others disengage, not make eye contact, and not talk. Not him who usually asks, ‘What is your opinion on this?’ Your mind is blown. “As it is mine.”

Bill Maher quoted criticizing Trump or opposing him as “no problem” for them.

“I never felt the need to tread carefully around him,” he said. Though I voted for Clinton and Obama, I felt more comfortable talking to Trump. It happened in the like way.

Use it how you wish. Me? I think this shows why Democrats are hated. Maher said the “most surreal” part was watching “60 Minutes” at home while Trump was “ranting” and cursing from a platform.

‘Who is that person?” The Ghost of Glinda the Good Witch. What happened? Bill Maher joked. “Why can’t we make the individual I encountered public?” Not recommend it. No, it is not. Just relaying my 2.5-hour experience. Down in the mine, I found that.

I acknowledged that a psychotic TV actor lives in the White House. This is troubling. It’s not as bad as I thought, and I don’t expect him to start a new list now that I’m back at work. Maher told Trump about his criticism.

“I possess a negative sentiment and will scrutinize numerous aspects of his actions—such as the trade war, the abduction of individuals, governance through decree, intimidation of judges, and the enthusiastic dismantling of the government.”

I suppose he now accepted my employment, or at least he did this time, as he told me early on that he had seen our prior episode, the Friday before this supper, and said, ‘I thought perhaps you would be lenient, but you smacked me fairly forcefully.’ I strongly oppose a third presidential term. He accepted that but would try without malice.

Maher left the White House with “hats, an ample allocation of time, and an openness to engage with me as a potential friend, despite my non-affiliation with MAGA, which was the essence of the dinner.”

He said his favorite moment was when they both acknowledged receiving feedback from many people who enjoyed their dinner and agreed to dislike those who refused to meet.

“Do not speak in contrast to?” Repetition of the same editorial and 25-hour talks to no audience. Liberals really have that? He irritates everyone, yet we stay calm? Bill Maher criticized Senator Cory Booker’s lengthy Senate speech.

