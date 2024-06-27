Biden and Trump Remain Silent on COVID-19 Response Ahead of Presidential Election

(CTN News) – In the run-up to the presidential election, Mr Biden and Trump are frighteningly shy about America’s once-in-a-century pandemic — and even hesitant to critique each other’s performance.

This is not an example of left-right harmony. Rather, the candidates are concerned that an issue would show faults in their COVID-19 solution, or that voters will disagree with it.

The receding pandemic spanned two presidencies, providing each with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to demonstrate presidential mettle. However, it resulted in the deaths of 1.1 million Americans (the highest rate among developed countries), introduced a vaccine that was ineffective and harmful to others, and left a legacy of illness, suicide, overdose, and distrust in governments.

If the presumptive candidates believe they have earned another chance to lead, they must account for what they did, for better or worse, to contain the SARS-CoV-2 infection. There must be an accounting, including difficult questions, during the first debate on June 27.

Five months before America’s first post-COVID-19 presidential election, pollsters, pundits, publications on “key issues,” and candidates themselves appear to have forgotten the previous four years.

A nationwide poll questioned voters which candidate they trusted the most on democracy, crime, U.S. position, and immigration, but did not mention the incident that grade schoolchildren will remember until their 80s. If they make it there.

The economy, abortion, Israel, and healthcare are undoubtedly essential. But so is a pandemic. Ask the relatives of the million-plus.

Impact of COVID-19 on Presidential Election Campaigns

COVID-19’s tentacles are nasty and spread rapidly. The number of Americans with disabilities has increased by 3.4 million, or 11%, since before the epidemic. Cancer rates are rising among young individuals. The number of deaths remains higher than expected.

In 2023, there will be 190,742 more deaths in America than in 2019, prior to the virus’s impact. The 5.3% increase in mortality exceeds the total number of American military losses since Korea.

According to our research of CDC data, mortality among 25-to-44-year-olds are increasing by 21% from 2019 to 2023, despite the elderly being the first to pass away in 2020.

Consider these data when young adults die from unknown reasons, or when the FDA commissioner tweets that decreased longevity in America, a pre-pandemic pattern, is “catastrophic.” The U.S. has lower lifespans than 30 other countries, and the decline is not limited to the elderly.

Both candidates bear responsibility for America’s “devastating pandemic outcomes,” as reported by the British Medical Journal.

“Americans killed by covid-19 represent 16% of global deaths in a nation with 4% of the world’s population,” the British Medical Journal reported. That sad outcome is the result of a failing public health system and a sick, unequal population.

Former Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden opted to vaccinate against COVID-19, ordering shots for 100 million workers and adopting them for infants, despite the lack of formal licensing.

To use an unlicensed vaccination in an emergency, there must be no “adequate” alternative, as per law. There was another possibility, but doctors were practically forbidden from treating COVID-19 with inexpensive, approved medications.

The Biden FDA branded ivermectin, despite receiving a Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2015, as a “dangerous and even lethal” medicine for horses and cows.This was not true.

In March, the FDA removed misleading posts after a federal judge said it lacked power to provide medical advise on a legal medicine, which also has a human equivalent.

Unfortunately, the FDA’s suggestion was overhyped by the media and followed by the medical community. A 52-year-old lady died when a hospital discontinued her court-ordered ivermectin treatment three times, despite her improvement. (Dr. Kory is an expert witness in her family’s wrongful death case.) Early diagnosis and treatment could have saved countless lives.

In recent weeks, the pandemic conversation has evolved. According to a New York Times story, there have been “thousands” of vaccine-related injuries. Janet Woodcock, a former FDA director, said the injuries were “life-changing” and “should be taken seriously.”

Former CDC director Robert Redfield stated, “Those of us that tried to suggest there may be significant side effects…we kind of got cancelled.”

Such assertions have been termed as pandemic “conspiracy theories”. The vaccination skepticism of Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is highlighted.

A research published in April in Vaccine identified severe neurological, cardiovascular, and hematologic side effects among 99 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients. A study published in BMJ Public Health in early June indicated that despite COVID-19 immunizations and containment measures, there are still excess mortality in 43 countries, including the United States.