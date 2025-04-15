News

Policeman Saves Woman from Attacking Bees Video Goes Viral

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas
Policeman Saves Woman from Attacking Bees
A policeman bravely saved a woman who was attacked by a swarm of bees at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan temple.

A policeman has been praised online when he ran to help a woman who was being attacked by a swarm of bees at a well-known Buddhist temple in northeastern Thailand. The officer took off his uniform shirt and used it to drive away the bees.

The video that was captured by a local bystander spread across social media shows the woman crouching down while bees sting her at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan in That Phanom district.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, saw what happening, he jumped from his patrol can, took off his uniform shirt and rushed to help the woman. When he reached her, he began waving his shirt to drive the bees away.

He kept fending off bees for about 30 seconds, giving the woman time to move away from where the bee attack. After the bees scattered, he helped her into his patrol car and drove her to That Phanom Hospital. Doctors removed numerous stingers from her face and head.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn said the woman had been stung dozens of times on her face and head, causing severe swelling, but she received prompt care at the hospital. He also said that about six or seven others were stung by the bees but only suffered minor injuries.

He told reporters that he believed a beehive was possibly disturbed, by noise and smoke from incense from visitors at the temple, which may caused the bees to swarm and attack. He urges everyone visiting the area to be careful.

Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
