Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police have arrested four Chinese nationals for illegally taking document files from the back of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building without authorization.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Nopasin Poolswat, shared that reports from social media users alerted authorities about a group removing documents from the scene. Police quickly worked with relevant agencies to locate the suspects.

One of the individuals, a Chinese man, was found near the site. He identified himself as the project manager for a construction project. After verifying his documents, police confirmed he had a valid work permit, he allegedly worked for the China Railway No. 10 (Thailand).

Police then tracked down the four suspects and confiscated the 32 files, which included various documents, for further investigation. When questioned, the group explained they were retrieving the documents for an insurance claim.

These files had been stored in a container used as a temporary office by their company.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasin stated legal action will be taken against the individuals. Their employer, a fifth person, is also under investigation, with further steps to follow.

The charges include unauthorized entry into a restricted area, which could result in up to three months in prison, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both, visa and work permit cancellation, and blacklisting.

Investigators are reviewing the seized documents to determine any connection to the building’s collapse. They also plan to question all involved parties as part of the ongoing case.

At the same time, the State Audit Office is facing heavy criticism online. Many are questioning its decision to award the contract for its new headquarters—destroyed by an earthquake centred in Myanmar last Friday—to a joint venture involving a Chinese contractor and Italian-Thai Development (ITD).

One social media user called on the National Anti-Corruption Commission and Budget Bureau to thoroughly investigate the project. They suggested starting with the committee that approved the design, the project’s price of over 2.1 billion baht, and how construction materials were accepted.

The user argued that the State Audit Office, responsible for monitoring public spending, should also be scrutinized. It was the only high-rise under construction in Bangkok to collapse during the quake.

The CSI LA Facebook page, known for exposing General Prawit Wongsuwan’s luxury watches about a decade ago, raised concerns about the credibility of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand). CSI LA reported that the company’s office appeared to be a shop house resembling a secondhand alloy wheels store—not fitting for a business handling a 2-billion-baht construction project.

They claimed to have visited the office on Sunday and found it closed, with no sign of activity.

