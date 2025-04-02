Substandard Steel Used in Collapsed Office Building in Bangkok

A report from the Engineering Institute of Thailand has confirmed that the steel bars used in the Bangkok office building that recently collapsed were below the required standards. Allegations suggest these bars were produced by a steel factory that had already been shut down by authorities.

Ms. Thitipat Chotedechachainan, who leads the industry minister’s working committee, shared yesterday that about 10% of the steel bars used in the State Audit Office (SAO) building were found to be substandard.

She explained that samples were tested by the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand, with oversight from representatives of the Engineering Institute of Thailand and the National Metal and Materials Technology Centre (MTEC).

The team tested 20 samples of deformed steel bars, ranging from 12mm to 32mm, as well as two 24mm bars, in a three-step process. The tests revealed that the 20mm deformed bars and 32mm round bars did not meet safety standards.

However, the specific brands of these bars could not be identified, she added.

The substandard steel was reportedly manufactured by Xin Ke Yuan Steel in Rayong, a factory that has been closed since December due to other violations. Authorities have confiscated over 2,400 tonnes of steel from this facility.

Records show that Xin Ke Yuan Steel was established in 2011, with nine Chinese nationals holding an 80% ownership stake, according to the Department of Business Development.

Ms. Thitipat clarified that neither Xin Ke Yuan Steel nor its related companies have been officially charged with supplying substandard steel for the SAO building. The case is still being investigated by various government agencies. If found guilty of wrongdoing, the factory could face penalties under Thailand’s Industrial Products Standards Act.

“We can take legal action against manufacturers and sellers of substandard products,” she said. “In the meantime, we’ll inspect the factory to ensure it hasn’t violated the shutdown order and review the seized inventory.”

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong also announced that the Department of Special Investigation would look into whether the China Railway Number 10 Thailand Co., which partnered with Italian-Thai Development Plc to construct the collapsed SAO tower, used Thai nominees as proxy shareholders.

Ministry Crackdown Leads to Seizure of Substandard Steel

In December 2024, the Ministry of Industry launched a significant operation to tackle the sale of substandard steel, seizing over 10,000 metric tonnes of low-quality materials worth 200 million baht in Chonburi’s Si Racha district.

The crackdown, led by Minister of Industry Ekanat Promphan and his “Sudsoi Team,” targeted a facility producing reinforced concrete steel and rebar that failed to meet safety regulations. These materials, commonly used in construction, pose serious risks to public safety. The company was ordered to recall distributed products, and legal steps are now underway.

Investigations linked the factory to a Chinese company, Well Establish Co., Ltd., which had commissioned the production of substandard materials for the Thai market. Using powers under Section 44 of the Industrial Product Standards Act, officials inspected the premises and uncovered non-compliant products.

Although licensed by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), the company was found to have falsely claimed compliance while producing and distributing substandard steel. Violations of the law carry significant penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both.

The ministry has widened its investigation, working with the Department of Industrial Works and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to check compliance across factory operations. Early findings show the factory was operating without proper licensing, violating the Factory Act. The authorities are pursuing legal action to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable and to enforce safety standards across the industry.

