[WATCH VIDEO] High-Rise Under Construction Collapses in Bangkok

A high-rise under construction in Bangkok collapsed following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar. Authorities have yet to confirm if there are any casualties.

On Friday, a shocking video shared online showed the multi-storey structure with a crane on top crumbling into a massive cloud of dust as bystanders screamed and ran away in panic.

Police told The Associated Press that officers were on their way to the site near Bangkok’s well-known Chatuchak Market. There was no immediate information on how many workers were at the scene when the building came down.

The earthquake, which hit around midday, was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock. Authorities advised Bangkok residents who evacuated buildings to remain outdoors in case of further tremors.

“Suddenly, the entire building started shaking, and then there was screaming and chaos,” said Fraser Morton, a Scottish tourist shopping for camera gear in one of Bangkok’s malls.

“I tried to stay calm at first, but then the building began to sway more. People were running in all directions, some going the wrong way on escalators. You could hear loud crashes and banging in the mall,” he added.

Morton, like many others in the city, sought safety in Benjasiri Park, far from the tall buildings. “Outside, I looked up, and the whole thing was moving. Dust and debris were falling everywhere. It was intense,” he said.

The US Geological Survey and Germany’s GFZ Geoscience Centre reported the earthquake’s epicentre was in Myanmar at a shallow depth of 10 km. Initial reports indicated the quake caused significant damage in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.

Parts of the former royal palace and other buildings were affected. Videos and photos shared online showed the aftermath.

Although the region frequently experiences earthquakes, it is generally less populated, with many low-rise buildings. In Myanmar’s Sagaing area, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and sections of the highway linking Mandalay to Yangon, the country’s largest city, were damaged.

In Yangon, residents fled their homes when the quake struck. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. In the capital Naypyidaw, religious shrines and some homes sustained damage, with parts of structures tumbling to the ground.

In Bangkok, alarms sounded in buildings as the quake hit around 1:30 p.m. Residents were evacuated from high-rise condos and hotels, using staircases to escape. The greater Bangkok area, home to over 17 million people, is densely populated, with many living in tall buildings.

Water spilled from rooftop pools, and debris fell from various structures as the earthquake shook the city. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention confirmed the quake was felt across nearly all of the country.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and address the earthquake’s impact.

