Bangchak Corporation Wins Kincentric Best Employer Thailand 2024 Award

(CTN News) – Bangchak Corporation Public firm Limited was recognized by a global organization and granted the “Kincentric Best Employer Thailand 2024” title, being the first and only firm in Thailand’s oil industry to do so. The award recognizes Bangchak’s expertise in employee care, which is vital to promoting the company’s long-term growth.

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group CEO and President of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, said, “We are thrilled and proud to earn this award. Bangchak has established the ‘Bangchak 100x’ objective of becoming a sustainable organization for more than 100 years.

It prioritises innovation and has introduced the 100x Happiness plan to ensure that employees are 100 times happier. This award demonstrates our accomplishment in establishing a workplace that not only feels warm and secure, but also encourages employee growth alongside the organization.

It increases employee involvement, ownership, and pride, allowing them to rise to numerous difficulties that have helped us become a leading organization with operations in multiple countries across the world. Bangchak has gained international renown for its robust financial foundation and varied commercial portfolio.

This award recognizes the joint accomplishments of Bangchak management and staff. It serves as a motivator for continued excellence in human resource management across all dimensions in order to achieve the organization’s long-term goals.

The organization remains dedicated to balancing corporate value with environmental and social ideals under the ‘Greenovate to Regenerate’ concept.”

The Best Employer Thailand 2024 award was presented by Kincentric (Thailand) Company Limited, a global expert in human resources assessment and development for over 50 years and Best Employers certified for over 20 years.

The assessment approach makes use of Kincentric’s extensive data gathering, taking into account elements that influence organizational sustainability, such as employee opinions, human resource management processes, business operations and human resource management policies, and overall organizational alignment.

SEE ALSO: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Gets an Ecstatic Welcome in Australia