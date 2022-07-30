Ana De Armas Makes Marilyn Monroe Fans Swoon In New Film “Blonde”

(CTN News) – An Ana De Armas-starring Netflix movie about Marilyn Monroe, ‘Blonde’, will premiere on September 28.

These behind-the-scenes photos almost make the actress unrecognizable.

Ana De Armas’ portrayal of the role gathers support from many, including Jamie Lee Curtis. A new trailer for Ana de Armas’ upcoming film Blonde shows her looking quite like Marilyn Monroe.

A trailer and behind-the-scenes photos shared by the star recently created lots of buzz for the Netflix film, which premieres on September 28th.

With blonde hair, Monroe’s signature mole, and sultry makeup, the Knives Out actress amazes fans with her resemblance to the Hollywood bombshell.

Last night, Ana De Armas uploaded a batch of photos to social media, writing “it was such a gift” to be a part of “this beautiful project.”

One Line of Ana De Armas’ trailer of ‘Blonde’,

The trailer opens with de Armas as Monroe smiling into a mirror and blowing a kiss, then turns to reveal more. A haunting rendition of Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend plays in the background as the star struggles with the complications of her public image.

During the film, Marilyn Monroe whispers, “Marilyn Monroe doesn’t exist.”. Norma Jean comes out of the dressing room. When the camera rolls, I’m still her. Marilyn Monroe exists only on screen.”

De Armas revealed previously how much commitment it took to make her stunning debut in this role.

De Armas explained to Netflix Queue that he and his team worked on this film for hours every day for almost a year. “I read Joyce’s novel and studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films-anything I could find.

The inspiration for every scene comes from an existing photograph.”

