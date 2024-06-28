Almost 60% of Thai Teenagers Believe Vaping Can Help Them Quit Smoking

(CTN News) – A survey of Thai young people revealed substantial misunderstandings about e-cigarettes, with over 60% believing vaping can help them stop smoking and more than half viewing nicotine as good.

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) conducted the study from May 1 to 27, collaborating with the Thailand Youth Institute and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. It polled 40,164 people aged 6 to 30.

The findings suggest that 18% of respondents use e-cigarettes, with many holding false beliefs about vaping. Specifically, 61% believe it helps them stop traditional cigarettes, 51% think nicotine is healthful, and 50% believe e-cigarettes are safer than traditional smoking.

Furthermore, 26% believe that e-cigarettes contain no nicotine, 23% believe that using them is lawful, and 12% believe that the vapors created are safe.

In response to these findings, the DHSS has launched initiatives through the GEN-H Health Hero network to promote awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes and dispel common misconceptions.

Meanwhile, Surat Thani province has conducted a big raid on illegal vaping items, seizing contraband worth 8 million baht. Customs agents stopped a shipment on Highway 41 in Tha Chang district carrying approximately one million illicit cigarettes, as well as over 3,800 e-cigarettes and liquids, from Hat Yai to Bangkok after receiving a tip.

Dr. Roengrudi also noted that her previous research found that the average age at which children began smoking cigarettes was eighteen years, with less than five percent beginning the habit in elementary school.

The study found that children who use e-cigarettes are five times more likely to convert to regular cigarettes. This implies that e-cigarettes function as a gateway to combustible cigarettes.

“The number is absolutely terrifying; child protection is required immediately.” “Strict enforcement of the ban on e-cigarette sales in the country by the government is imperative,” according to her. “Otherwise, it will send the wrong message to children that the product is safe and good for use.”