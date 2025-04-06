Activists Push Government to Ban Alcohol for Songkran 2025

News concerns have been raised by Anti-Alcohol Groups about the government’s relaxed alcohol regulations, amid fears this could lead to more incidents during the Songkran holiday.

Several Anti-Alcohol Groups, including the Alcohol Prevention Network and Youth Health Promotion Network, recently hosted a seminar titled “Expanding Drinking Zones vs Increased Risks During Songkran.”

Wisanu Sritawong, chair of the Social Synergy Network Foundation, expressed worry about increased drinking during the Songkran festival. He pointed out that events like concerts and water activities could contribute to more alcohol-related problems and violence.

He said a survey conducted last year across 20 provinces found that 81% of participants supported banning alcohol during Songkran to reduce violent crimes. Additionally, 87% believed it would lower the risk of sexual harassment, while 82% felt it wouldn’t discourage tourists from visiting.

Mr. Wisanu suggested repeating measures from last year’s celebration on Silom Road, where emergency lanes were set up, and private businesses were held accountable for alcohol-related incidents.

Dr. Udomsak Saengow, a lecturer at Walailak University’s School of Medicine, criticized the government for allowing alcohol sales on religious holidays and in railway stations before the revised law was even enforced.

He warned that this approach could weaken alcohol control measures, especially during Songkran, which the government is promoting as part of its “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sport Year 2025” initiative.

He urged stricter enforcement of current laws, noting not all tourists drink alcohol and that safety issues could harm Thailand’s reputation worldwide. He said drunk drivers and revellers pose a significant risk to the general public during the Songkran Festival Holiday.

Jaree Srisawat from the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation shared results from a recent survey of 2,552 people. The data revealed that 70% were concerned about the changes to alcohol regulations.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Senate accepted a new alcohol control bill, approved by parliament on March 19. One major change includes easing restrictions on alcohol advertising. Three committees, focusing on tourism, sports, social development, and public health, are now reviewing the bill before it moves forward.

