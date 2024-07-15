Alarming Rise in Heavy Drinking in Thailand Linked to Severe Health Risks, Study Finds

(CTN News) – According to new research released on Monday by the Thailand Health Promotion Foundation, at least 10% of Thais had used excessive amounts of alcohol in the previous year.

According to the report, persons in the North drink the most, followed by those in the Northeast. Over the recent year, 5.73 million persons, or 10.05%, were confirmed to show symptoms of alcoholism.

Because of this excessive drinking, alcohol is now the second largest cause of mortality in Thailand, trailing only smoking.

According to Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, director of the Thailand Health Promotion Foundation, alcohol consumption can lead to severe liver disorders such as hepatitis, fatty liver infiltration, cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer.

Findings from the World Health Organisation’s AUDIT in Thailand

In December 2023, the World Health Organization’s AUDIT, or Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, discovered that 31.25%, or 4,236 of the 13,556 participants, were at risk of liver damage.

Of individuals at risk, 3,469 volunteered to have their livers tested, and it was discovered that 24.47%, or 849, had abnormal liver enzyme levels.

Pongthep highlighted that liver enzyme tests provide empirical evidence of how alcohol affects liver health. A result greater than 40 units/litre suggests improper liver function.

While a variety of causes can cause altered liver function, including specific drugs, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, genetic abnormalities, environmental pollutants, and metabolic illnesses such as diabetes, alcohol is one of the major contributors to liver damage.

The director cautioned that regular excessive alcohol intake might cause symptoms such as weariness, loss of appetite, weight loss, yellowing of the eyes, jaundice, and discomfort beneath the right rib cage due to liver inflammation. These symptoms may eventually lead to cirrhosis.

“If you stop drinking, your liver will need at least one to three months to repair. As a result, anti-drinking programs are held annually during Buddhist Lent. People should have their livers checked so they are aware of their health and eventually stop drinking,” he stated.

Source: Nation Thailand