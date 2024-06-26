AIA Thailand Celebrates Healthiest Schools Award Winners 2024

(CTN News) – The AIA Thailand organization sponsored the “AIA Healthiest Schools Award Ceremony” for a second consecutive year, awarding 26 schools from 91 entries. The ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Education, Police General Permpoon Chidchob.

A number of prominent educators attended, as well as representatives from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) and Dr. Jakknit Kananurak, Vice President of the Department of Digital Manpower Development Promotion. In Bangkok, the event was held at the SF World Cinema, CentralWorld.

The competition this year received over 600 applications from schools for educational resources. Students are continuously taught about healthy eating, an active lifestyle, mental wellbeing, sustainability, and health as part of the second-year program.

Schools in Thailand are becoming healthier and more sustainable as a result of the high level of interest and participation displayed by students and teachers. AIA’s Healthiest Schools program reinforces AIA’s commitment to helping young people and communities throughout Asia Pacific improve their quality of life as part of the AIA One Billion initiative to engage a billion people by 2030 in a healthier, longer, and better lifestyle.

General Permpoon Chidchob, a member of the Ministry of Education, commented, “I am pleased that AIA Thailand supports and prioritizes Thai youth through its ‘AIA Healthiest Schools’ program. As part of the ministry’s educational objectives, the program promotes systematic health and wellbeing while establishing a solid foundation for students…”

Nikhil Advani, CEO of AIA Thailand, expressed his satisfaction in congratulating and applauding the schools that have been awarded the AIA Healthiest Schools award this year.

The AIA will continue to promote health through this initiative and others by promoting healthy eating, active living, mental wellbeing, and environmental stewardship that enhance sustainability.

We will provide teaching materials for both teachers and parents, as well as promote the development of healthy best practices for both generations. As Mr. Nikhil continued, “I wish to thank our partners for their invaluable assistance in achieving the success of our program.

This program is growing in strength in its second year, largely due to the support of experts from various institutions, including the selection committee for the 26 winners. In order to continue the success of this year’s initiative, we are seeking to involve more schools and students in the future.”

Two Thai schools will participate in the AIA Healthiest Schools Asia-Pacific regional competition on July 4 in Bali, where over 1.5 million baht in prizes will be awarded. In the competition, Thailand will be represented by Tessaban 2 Waddonmoonchai School and Tessaban 1 Kittikachorn School.

Keeping up to date with AIA Healthiest Schools is as simple as visiting the website. Schools can download resources and applications for the third-year competition which will begin in August 2025.