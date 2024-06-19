Across Massachusetts, 911 Is Back Online After Being Down For Hours

(CTN News) – In Massachusetts, the 911 system was inaccessible for a number of hours, making it difficult for anyone to contact emergency services through the number.

However, the system was eventually brought back online on Tuesday afternoon. This occurred after the system had been unavailable for several hours.

A notification was released by the Massachusetts State Police at approximately 3:45 p.m. stating that the system had been restored and that individuals could begin phoning emergency services. But they did not provide any information on the cause of the power loss, which was a significant disappointment.

In accordance with the assertions made by Elaine Driscoll, who serves as the head of communications and policy for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security of the state, it was not possible to ascertain the number of communities that were affected by the distribution of power. After one o’clock in the afternoon, a number of law enforcement agencies made the initial report on it with their respective agency.

While the power was down, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox advised the general public to get in touch with their individual local police departments if they needed assistance.

While the power was out, Massachusetts made this recommendation.

“In addition, if you are experiencing any problems that are related to fire, emergency medical services, or medical care in general, you can go and pull your local call box, which is the red light box that fire departments have on local street corners, to also get medical attention in this manner,” he further explained.

Residents do not need to be concerned about calling the appropriate number or facility for their emergency scenario, as stated by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston. Instead, they should simply contact the authorities that are located closest to them, as stated by them.

“In the event that you are experiencing an emergency, and if you are able to locate the police, fire, or emergency medical services, we will make certain that you arrive at the appropriate location,” I said in response.

According to what she said, the authorities were working hard to find a solution to the problematic situation. Cox believes that the disturbance “could be very temporary.” This is according to his assessment.

“But we thought it was important, especially with the heat that we are about to experience, to make sure that we give people the opportunity to know what is going on,” he said in conclusion. “We are about to experience a lot of heat.”

Due to the fact that some residents of other northeastern states also receive notifications on their mobile devices, such as smartphones,

Power outages in Massachusetts caused concern throughout the region.

The authorities in the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York, on the other hand, all indicated that their systems were operating as expected.

According to Barbara Neal, the executive director of the Vermont Enhanced 911 Board, “we are aware that some individuals in Vermont have received wireless notifications about the Massachusetts event.” Neal made this statement.

The notification was delivered to Neal, who was one of the individuals who received it. “Although the official reason for that is unknown, it may be related to individuals who have signed up for an alerting system in Massachusetts or who were at or near the Massachusetts border when the wireless alert was issued by Massachusetts,” according to the official announcement.

There have been sporadic instances of the 911 system in Massachusetts experiencing outages throughout the course of the past few years. At the time, it was assumed that the issue was brought on by issues that were brought on by CenturyLink, which is located in Louisiana and affected a number of Verizon customers.

