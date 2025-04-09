Defense Minister Warns Abuse of Conscripts Will Not Be Tolerated

Thailand’s Defense Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, announced yesterday that commanders overseeing units where trainers abuse conscripts will face disciplinary actions for failing to intervene.

During his visit to a conscript selection and recruitment unit at the Directorate of Joint Communications under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Don Muang, Bangkok, he addressed concerns about mistreatment of conscripts within the military.

Phumtham highlighted discussions with military leaders regarding the repeated issues of physical and emotional abuse of conscripts by trainers and senior officers. Some conscripts have reported being forced to work as domestic help in the homes of high-ranking personnel, where they also faced mistreatment.

He emphasized that such behavior must come to an end and that preventive measures would be put in place. Trainers will receive education on what constitutes abusive conduct. Should abuse persist, commanders directly responsible for the units will face strict disciplinary measures.

“No one in the chain of command will escape accountability,” Phumtham stated. He added that closed-circuit cameras will be installed at training facilities to monitor interactions between trainers and conscripts.

The minister also met with conscripts’ parents earlier this week, assuring them that their children would be treated appropriately. In line with military reforms, the government plans to adopt technologies to reduce reliance on manual labor, which will help downsize the force and reduce the number of conscripts.

Phumtham stressed the need to improve the efficiency of existing personnel to address evolving security challenges.

He also outlined plans to encourage voluntary enlistment by offering vocational training to conscripts, helping them secure jobs after completing their service. Companies will be urged to reserve positions for trained soldiers once they leave the military.

Military Conscripts in Thailand

This year’s conscription runs nationwide from April 1-12. Thai men who turn 21 during the conscription year are required to participate in a selection process involving a lottery.

Conscription in Thailand is a legal and cultural obligation under the Constitution and the Military Service Act of 1954. All male citizens are required to serve in the military, though this mainly applies to those over 21 who have not completed reserve training.

The process begins at age 18 with registration in the military reserve. At 21, eligible men must report to local district offices in early April for a selection process. Men who don’t volunteer are entered into a lottery system. Drawing a red card means mandatory service, usually for two years, while a black card grants exemption.

Volunteers can shorten their service time. High school graduates who volunteer serve one year, while those drafted serve two. University graduates can volunteer for just six months.

The number of conscripts needed changes annually. For instance, in 2017, the military required 77,000 of the 103,097 eligible participants. Some districts met their quotas entirely with volunteers, sparing others from the lottery.

To qualify, recruits must pass physical and mental health exams, which screen for drug use and disabilities. Exemptions are granted for severe medical conditions, completion of the three-year Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program, or ongoing higher education, with deferments available until age 26.

