Phuket Woman Attempts 6,419 Metre Peak Climb in Himalayas

Phuket resident and Soi Dog Foundation staff member Yanisa Kingmala-Beven, will in April attempt to climb the 6,419-metre peak of Mt. Chulu West in the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas, to raise money for the animal welfare non-profit.

Yanisa, 51, a volunteer coordinator at Soi Dog’s Phuket Sanctuary since 2018, hopes to complete the challenge with her husband, Rohun, 65, to promote awareness of the sick, abandoned, and homeless street dogs and cats of Thailand, and help raise vital funds for the charity.

The 21-day trek and challenge to climb a 6,000m peak in the Himalayas are significant given the extreme altitude and severe risks involved. The summit attempt involves negotiating a dangerously steep and narrow snow-covered ridge, with a drop of thousands of feet on either side.

Himalayas trek starts in Nepal

“I am very anxious about the expedition and will try to reach the top of the peak in the Himalayas if I can”, says Yanisa. “I hope people in Phuket and across Thailand, particularly animal lovers, will follow us on our Facebook fundraiser challenge page as we raise as much money as we can”.

The trek to the peak in the Himalayas will start from Kathmandu in Nepal on April 27th and finish around May 20th, depending on weather conditions at the altitude.

To support the climb, and the animals who will benefit from the funds raised, please sponsor Yanisa and Rohun on either of these donation links;

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/353756103334374/353761036667214

Soi Dog website – https://links.soidog.org/MountainClimbChallenge

Additional information;

Facebook Page Name: Rohun and Yanisa’s Fundraiser for Soi Dog Foundation

Contact: Rohun Beven / [email protected] / M: 096 654 7925