5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Myanmar Felt in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai

On 13 April 2568 at 9:24 am, the Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Meteorological Department reported a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in Myanmar, about 271 kilometres northwest of Mueang District, Mae Hong Son Province.

Initial reports indicated mild tremors were felt in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai, with no damage reported.

In Suthep Subdistrict, Chiang Mai, residents on the 7th floor of a condominium noticed slight movement. A chandelier swayed slightly, and tremors were felt while lying in bed.

In Tha Sut Subdistrict, Chiang Rai, light shaking was reported on the second floor of an apartment building. Beds shook, and an unused fan rattled.

The Department of Mineral Resources’ Earthquake Operations Centre later confirmed the cause of the quake. It was linked to the movement of the Sagaing Fault, characterised as a right-lateral strike-slip fault.

Myanmar 7.7 Earthquake Recovery

Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28, devastating its central region. The disaster claimed over 3,600 lives and caused widespread destruction, toppling everything from modern condominiums to historic pagodas.

More than nine million people across 58 townships have been impacted, with thousands of buildings, including schools and hospitals, reduced to rubble. The situation remains unstable as aftershocks continue to shake the worst-affected areas, worsening an already critical humanitarian crisis.

In response, UN agencies are requesting an additional $241.6 million to support those in the hardest-hit areas. They are also reallocating $134 million from Myanmar’s 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, published in December 2024.

The updated plan highlights two million newly affected people in urgent need of aid. This adds to the 4.3 million who had already been relying on assistance before the earthquake struck.

Even before this tragedy, Myanmar faced severe challenges. Nearly 20 million people—about a third of the population—were already in need of humanitarian support. The ongoing civil war between the military junta, which seized power in February 2021, and opposition groups has only deepened the crisis.