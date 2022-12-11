25 Tonnes of illegally Processed Meat Destroyed in Chon Buri Province

(CTN News) – After discovering that 25 tonnes of meat and offal confiscated from an unlawful meat processing facility in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri province were tainted with formalin and Salmonella germs, the Livestock Development Department of Thailand incinerated the meat and offal.

The department’s director-general, Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, said today (Saturday), “The most recent testing revealed that the meats and beef offal confiscated on December 1st was infected.”

Before being buried in a landfill in the Si Racha region, the condemned meat was cleaned, he noted.

More than 60 Bar-B-Q eateries in Chon Buri and neighbouring regions received regular deliveries of the items from the processing factory.

According to Somchuan, the facility immersed its meat in formalin, caustic soda, and hydrogen peroxide solutions. He also claimed that Salmonella germs were present throughout the processing.

The proprietor of the illicit processing factory has previously been the subject of a formal complaint to the Si Racha police.

