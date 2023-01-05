15 Dead In Twin Bombing Targeting Somalia’s Military

(CTN NEWS) – At least 15 people were reportedly murdered in two blasts that targeted officials on Wednesday in the town of Mahas in the central Hiran area, roughly 300 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

The town’s mayor, Mumin Mohamed Halane, said on state television that two car bomb blasts were responsible for the attacks and that they were directed at both his home and Mahamed Abukar Jacfar, a member of the federal parliament.

Al-Shabab, an Islamist militant organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks, which it said were directed against the Mahas major government facility.

Residents of the area who spoke with VOA over the phone called the attack “one of greatest explosions” they had ever heard.

Government authorities from both the municipal and federal levels of government condemned the attack.

According to Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu, a federal parliamentarian chosen from the area, the strike on Wednesday demonstrates that the “enemy,” or al-Shabab extremists, have given up and are now only capable of bomb attacks.

According to him, the primary goal of al-attacks Shabab is to impede the advancements in the current liberation effort and recent wins.

He urged the populace to keep assisting the military until al-Shabab was vanquished.

Large swaths of territory, primarily in the state of Hirshabelle, have lately been freed from the Islamist organisation by Somali government forces with the assistance of local clan militias. Since 2007, Al-Shabab has fought the Somalian government and African Union forces.

Last year, the militants became the target of an “all-out battle” launched by the president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Since then, Al-Shabab has carried out fatal bombs in the city of Mogadishu, including a double attack on the education ministry of Somalia that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, primarily civilians.

