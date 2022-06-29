109 Live Wild Animals Found In Luggage At Airport In Thailand

(CTN News) – A press release from Thailand’s Department of National Parks said two women were arrested after 109 live animals were found in their luggage at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Authorities found two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons and 20 snakes in their bags, according to a news release from the airport. They were arrested at Chennai Airport in India, where they were traveling.

According to the Bangkok Post, the two women are Nithya Raja, 38, and Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim, 24. As a result, they were charged with violating Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, Animal Disease Act of 2015, and Customs Act of 2017.

Globally, wildlife trafficking hurts animal populations and fuels criminal networks, according to the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance. US Embassy has several agencies helping Thailand and other countries in the region fight wildlife trafficking, protect endangered species from extinction, and reduce demand for illegal wildlife products, U.S. Agency for International Development reported last year.

The United States Department of Justice says wildlife trafficking threatens security, hinders economic development, and undermines the rule of law. Elephants, rhinoceroses, and tigers are threatened with extinction due to the illegal wildlife trade.”

