A Suicide Bomber In Indonesia Kills 1 And Injures At Least 10

(CTN NEWS) – INDONESIA – In a suicide bombing attack at a police station in Bandung on Wednesday, a suspected Islamist militant enraged over Indonesia’s new criminal code killed one other person and injured at least 10, according to authorities.

According to Indonesian police head Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the suicide bomber had previously been imprisoned on terrorism-related offences.

And was thought to be associated with the Islamic State-inspired organization Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

The assailant, known as Agus Sujatno, was freed in late 2021, according to the police chief, and at the scene of the incident, copious paperwork opposing the nation’s contentious new criminal code was discovered.

“We found dozens of papers protesting the new criminal code,” he said.

Although the new criminal code passed by parliament on Tuesday includes sharia-based measures, observers believe that Islamist hardliners may have been upset by other clauses.

That might be utilized to crack down on spreading extremist ideology.

Earlier, West Java police chief Suntana told Metro TV that investigators had discovered a blue motorbike at the scene that they believed had been used by the assailant.

A note that denounced the new criminal code as “an infidel product” was fastened to the bike, according to Suntana.

The incident was probably planned for some time and was likely a result of ideological opposition to the nation’s new laws, according to Todd Elliott, a senior security analyst at Concord Consulting in Jakarta.

Hardliners would not approve any revisions to the criminal code; he added,

“when all the attention is on some of these sharia-based sections in the criminal code and how it is evidence of the expansion of conservative Islam in Indonesia.”

“Including banning any philosophy that opposes the Pancasila ideology of the state, which would include radical ideology.”

Video taken at the scene of the incident on Wednesday showed smoke billowing from the destroyed police station and ground debris.

“All of a sudden, I heard an explosion… I observed a few police officers leave the station, unable to walk correctly. “Hanes, a street seller, aged 21 who saw the explosion, reported it to Reuters.

In recent years, Islamist militants have attacked the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, including at churches, police stations, and locations favoured by tourists.

In Surabaya in 2018, JAD members carried out a string of suicide bombings against churches. Three families carried out the attacks, killing at least 30 people and giving their young children suicide vests.

A JAD newlywed couple detonated a suicide bomb at a cathedral in Makassar in 2021, killing only themselves.

After suicide attacks associated with JAD, Indonesia enacted a strict new anti-terrorism law to crack down on terrorists.

Analysts claim that a recent round of arrests by the counterterrorism agency greatly weakened the organization, which is now largely split.

