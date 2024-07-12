Pakistan and Azerbaijan Discuss $2 Billion Investment Boost in Official Visit

(CTN News) – During President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan and Azerbaijan discussed measures to increase bilateral investments of up to $2 billion in mutually beneficial projects.

Azerbaijan President Aliyev arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for a two-day official visit from July 11 to July 12, at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

In a joint press conference with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, after witnessing the signing of agreements and MoUs in various areas between the two countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated: “We have discussed an initial figure of $2 billion investment in areas of mutual benefit projects.”

The prime minister anticipated that when he visited Azerbaijan in November of this year, the two sides would be prepared to sign deals worth $2 billion to begin with, as both sides could quadruple this sum in the coming years.

“In today’s in-depth conversation, we have agreed to enhance our bilateral trade besides discussing areas of joint cooperation and joint investments,” he said.

The prime minister further stated: “The bilateral investment volume of less than $100 million does not reflect the strength of our brotherhood and friendship in joint investment in mutually beneficial areas”.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the bilateral meeting, saying conversations were held on mutual trust and confidence, and both sides underlined their steadfast determination to moving forward and reaching higher levels of achievement in the domains of trade and investment.

The visiting dignitary stated that the two sides had discussed many energy infrastructure and defense projects.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to Azerbaijan last year, President Ilham stated that the visit was a watershed moment and that the two countries have always supported and cooperated. He added that the two countries are now engaging in practical elements of cooperation such as trade, energy, investment, and transportation corridors.

In addition, the two countries signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a variety of industries, including trade, commerce, tourism, mining and minerals, science and technology, law and justice, and cultural exchange programs.

PM Shehbaz and President Ilham watched the signing ceremony at PM House.

Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Consular Affairs between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov inked a preferential trade agreement with Pakistan.

Similarly, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov signed an MoU on collaboration between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Pakistan’s Ministry of Privatization in state property privatization.

Another transit trade agreement was concluded between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani governments.

The two parties also agreed on a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice and Pakistan’s Minister of Law and Justice. The MoC was signed by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of Law, and Vugar Mustafayev, Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan.

Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mineral resources and geology cooperation.

Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Heritage and Culture in Pakistan, and Samir Sharifov, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Azerbaijan, signed the Cultural Exchange Program for 2024-2029.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication signed a Memorandum of Understanding on information and communication technology cooperation.

Secretary of Information Shahera Shahid and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration between Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (CJSC) and Pakistan Television Corporation.

The two sides also signed an MoU to develop twin lines between Baku and Islamabad and another MoU between Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency and SMEDA Pakistan.

The two countries’ governments also agreed to cooperate in science and technology. Secretary IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry inked yet another tourism cooperation agreement.

Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Prof Dr. Najeeba Arif, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, signed an agreement on literary cooperation between an institute of literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Pakistan Academy of Literature (PAL).

The two countries also signed the Air Services Agreement.

Source: GEO TV