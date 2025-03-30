Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 as International Rescue Teams Arrive

Myanmar’s death toll from Friday’s powerful earthquake has climbed to 1,644, with widespread destruction reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. International rescue teams have started arriving to assist in finding survivors.

The 7.7-magnitude quake, the largest Myanmar has experienced in 100 years, left over 3,408 people injured and 139 unaccounted for, according to the State Administration Council’s Saturday update.

Around 2,300 structures, including homes and temples, were destroyed in Mandalay, a city of roughly 1.5 million residents.

Rescue teams from the US, China, India, and Russia have arrived with trained personnel, medical teams, and equipment, focusing their efforts on Mandalay and the nation’s administrative capital, Naypyidaw.

Both cities’ international airports remain shut until further notice.

Several countries, including the United States, have committed to sending aid and rescue teams after Myanmar’s rare appeal for international assistance. President Donald Trump said Friday that the US was going to help after Myanmar’s ruling junta made a rare request for international humanitarian aid.

Trump promises quake aid Donald Trump said the US will help Myanmar recover from Friday’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has left at least 694 dead and thousands injured.#Myanmar #US #Trump #MinAungHlaing #aid #earthquake #quake pic.twitter.com/JRbUHWGtBf — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) March 29, 2025

Many major cities faced power outages, cutting off most phone lines for an entire day. In Yangon, the commercial capital, residents have been limited to four hours of electricity daily, according to the Electricity Supply Corporation.

In Mandalay, over 600 monasteries and nearly 300 pagodas were severely damaged, along with 60 schools and three bridges in the surrounding region. Parts of the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway and several dams in Upper Myanmar also sustained damage.

In northern Thailand, rescuers are searching for dozens missing after a high-rise building collapsed in Bangkok during the earthquake. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse of the 30-storey structure, which was still under construction. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said findings are expected in a week.

Officials in Bangkok report nine fatalities, with around 100 people still missing. Thailand’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said tremors were felt in 57 of the country’s 77 provinces, with damage reported in 13.

The Thai government has declared the earthquake a level 3 disaster, considered major, and is coordinating rescue and relief efforts. Bangkok authorities have ordered safety checks for public and government buildings. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted that inspections at three hospitals found one, Ratwithi Hospital, unsafe for use due to structural damage.

Reports indicate around 6,000 cases of cracked structures in Bangkok, with two residential buildings identified as critical. Residents in these buildings have been notified of safety measures.

The city has also opened 11 temporary shelters for those affected. Financial aid and other assistance are being prepared, according to the Prime Minister.

Some rail services operated by Bangkok Expressway and Metro remain suspended while safety inspections are conducted, local broadcaster PPTV reported.

Thailand’s stock and futures exchanges paused trading on Friday due to evacuations caused by the quake. The stock exchange has announced that its headquarters will remain closed until Tuesday. It’s unclear if trading will resume during this period.

Tourism businesses in Thailand have largely resumed operations. The Tourism Authority of Thailand reassured visitors that attractions and convention centres are open, with regular safety checks ongoing. Siam Piwat, a prominent mall operator, confirmed its properties have been declared structurally safe and reopened Saturday.

Thailand is a key manufacturing hub, but companies like Samsung Electronics Co. reported no disruptions to operations.

Bangkok Building Collapse Under Investigation

Thailand’s Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning has been directed to investigate the collapse of the State Audit Office’s building during the quake.

Prime Minister Shinawatra said a committee will determine the cause of the buildings collapse, including examining the design, approval process, and other factors. Findings are expected within a week.

She expressed concerns over why this building failed while similar ones remained standing. “I watched several videos of the collapse from various angles. I’ve never seen anything like this in construction before. We need a thorough investigation, especially since a large budget was allocated, and deadlines were extended,” she said.

The project was a collaboration between Italian-Thai Development Plc and a subsidiary of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, part of state-owned China Railway Engineering Corporation. The building was reportedly completed on March 31 last year. Observers noted that the company has since removed social media posts about the project.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged that debris is slowing rescue operations but rejected claims that efforts are delayed. He admitted, however, that the critical 24-hour window for finding survivors has passed.

