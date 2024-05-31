LignoSat: World’s First Wooden Satellite Built by Japanese Researchers To Launch in September

(CTN News) – In an innovative leap for satellite technology, Japanese researchers have constructed the world’s first wooden satellite. The tiny cuboid craft, with each side measuring just 10 centimeters (four inches), is set to be launched aboard a SpaceX rocket this September.

The experimental satellite, named LignoSat, is a collaboration between scientists at Kyoto University and logging company Sumitomo Forestry.

Made from magnolia wood, LignoSat aims to address a significant environmental concern in space technology: the re-entry of satellites into Earth’s atmosphere.

One of the key advantages of using wood, the developers argue, is its ability to burn up completely upon re-entry, thereby avoiding the generation of metal particles.

LignoSat: Wooden Satellite Set to Revolutionize Space Sustainability

These particles can have detrimental effects on the environment and telecommunications. “Satellites that are not made of metal should become mainstream,” said Takao Doi, an astronaut and special professor at Kyoto University, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The satellite will be handed over to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) next week. It is scheduled to be sent into space from the Kennedy Space Center, bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

Once aboard the ISS, LignoSat will be released from the Japanese ISS experiment module to test its strength and durability in the harsh environment of space.

A spokeswoman from Sumitomo Forestry explained that data from the satellite will be transmitted back to researchers. This data will help monitor signs of strain and assess the satellite’s ability to withstand significant temperature fluctuations.

The successful deployment and operation of LignoSat could pave the way for more sustainable satellite designs in the future, potentially reducing the environmental footprint of space exploration and satellite technology.