Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2024: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2024 KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2024: On behalf of the Kerala government, the Kerala lottery department will announce the Kerala “KARUNYA PLUS KN-524” lucky draw result on Thursday, May 30, 2024. On May 30, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for “KARUNYA PLUS KN-524” will be drawn. There are 12 series of the lottery published by Kerala State Lotteries, and each series can change. 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase each week. You can view the KARUNYA PLUS KN outcomes from May 30, 2024, right here. Keep updated on this website to avoid missing today’s Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Results.

Kerala Lottery Result Updates 30-05-2024: How Can You Claim the Prize?

When you play the KarunyaPlus KN-524 lucky draw, please verify the results before they are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. In order to receive your prize money, you must present your ticket and identification documentation to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office within 30 days of the draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: India’s first lottery system

Explore the origins of Indian government lottery operations, pioneered by Kerala. The success of Kerala’s lottery operations inspired other states to follow suit, resulting in the widespread adoption of lotteries across many Indian states, each adhering to specific rules and regulations.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 30-05-2024 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

How to check Kerala lottery result today?

Ticket numbers can be verified in person at the Kerala Government Gazette office for the latest lottery results, or individuals may visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info for the most recent lottery results. Players may also contact the Kerala Lottery Department for additional information through its official communication channels.

Kerala Lottery Result: What If You Win Over 5,000 Rupees?

Winners of prizes less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the prize amount exceeds Rs 5,000, winners are required to present their tickets to a bank or government lottery office with identification proofs. The winning numbers should be verified with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the tickets should be surrendered within thirty days of the winning date.
