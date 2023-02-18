Karachi Police Chief Office Attack Kills 7 In Hours-Long Gunbattle

(CTN NEWS) – KARACHI, Pakistan – After a deadly attack on Peshawar’s Police Lines, law enforcement authorities (LEAs) Friday night cleared the city’s police chief’s five-story office after a nearly four-hour operation.

Officials stated that while they searched the office on Sharea Faisal’s major thoroughfare, at least three militants detonated suicide bombs, a civilian was killed, two were killed in a gunfight, and at least one blew himself.

In the most recent attack on security forces as terrorism, it appears, once more grips the nation, four people—including Rangers and police personnel—lost their lives, and 18 others were injured, according to officials who verified the news to Geo News.

Top government officials have strongly condemned the event, but Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada that “condemnations are not enough” and demanded stern action against extremists.

After the incident at 7:10 p.m., police and Rangers personnel gradually vacated the five-story building, scouring the entire office by 10:46 p.m.

Near the station, police snipers set up shop, and the area’s lights were all turned out.

An anonymous police officer informed Geo News that the assailants entered the office wearing police uniforms, a strategy reminiscent of the Peshawar mosque suicide attack that left more than 80 people dead.

The head office, which is next to the Sadar Police Station, was shot at many times, according to police officials, by armed individuals whose exact number is yet unclear.

The Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group commandos and Rangers had arrived at the location, and police had blocked off the main artery through Karachi.

“There is a threat to overall security,”

Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, revealed exclusively to Geo News that police and Rangers commandos had arrived at the scene to deal with the terrorists.

In his words, “every support would be provided,” the federal government is in contact with the Sindh Police.

The chief secretary and IG Sindh confirmed that the police had observed “six to seven terrorists” entering the structure, according to Sanaullah, who claimed to have spoken with them.

In response to queries, he stated that since the terrorist assault in Peshawar, there has been a threat to all forms of security. In every part of the nation, “all the institutions are completely vigilant,” he continued.

To combat the new wave of terrorism, the security czar emphasized the importance of taking additional measures.

“The police have claimed that the terrorists detonated a grenade after parking the truck and utilised that as a cover for entering the building,” he disclosed.

“Not Appropriate”

The incident was denounced by the province’s ruling party’s chairman and foreign minister, both of whom are members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“Deplore the terrorist assault on the Karachi police. According to his official Twitter account, he said, “Sindh police have heroically confronted and eliminated terrorists previously.

The minister expressed worry about further attacks of this nature but also hoped that the horrible crimes would not deter the nation.

Such vicious acts won’t dissuade us, and we are confident they’ll do it again. “#IstandwithKarachiPolice,” wrote Bilawal.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, was alerted to the attack on the additional inspector-office generals and gave numerous DIGs instructions to dispatch police to the scene.

Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 17, 2023

He reacted angrily and demanded an immediate first report from the concerned officer, saying, “The attack on the Karachi police office is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

The chief minister said he is keeping an eye on the issue and has given the go-ahead to the relevant agencies to detain the suspects.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed concern about the attack and asked Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for a report. He gave the go-ahead for “serious action” against the terrorists.

“Terrorists should be dealt with harshly. The attack is a very serious matter of worry,” he said.

Sharjeel Memon, the minister of information for Sindh, remained adamant about eliminating terrorists.

“Terrorists who contest the authority of the government will learn a lesson. They launched an attack when they were camouflaged, and it will cost them dearly, the minister predicted.

Traffic Detour

The Karachi Traffic Police had previously closed both sides of Sharea Faisal between the Avari Hotel and the Nursery in anticipation of the terrorist strike.

The traffic from the Avari Hotel’s side was rerouted to Teen Talwar and Cantonment Train Station to minimize disruption to commuters. However, Korangi Road was a detour for vehicles from the Nursery area.

Defense Mor traffic was detoured to Hino Chowrangi from Korangi Road (intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Korangi Road).

Later, after the area had been completely cleared, traffic was allowed to resume on the city’s major thoroughfare.

High Alert In Cities

Akbar Nasir Khan, the IG of Islamabad, said in a statement that all officers have been told to remain in their specific districts and that security is extremely high in the federal capital.

He added that authorities have been instructed to maintain high alert in all significant buildings, including the Red Zone, and that checking at entry and exit points and inside the city has increased.

کراچی پولیس آفس پر دہشت گردوں کا حملہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔ تمام افسران کو خود اپنے علاقے میں رہنے کی ہدایت۔ داخلی و خارجی راستوں اور اندرون شہر چیکنگ کو بڑھا دیا گیا۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 17, 2023

“Citizens should have appropriate identification documents while traveling,” the Islamabad IG advised. “Official vehicles should also be scrutinized.”

The security in the city was on high alert, according to SSP Hyderabad Police, and blockades and snap checks were in progress.

In contrast, Mirpurkhas police have reported that security officers have been deployed and that all police stations and lines in the city have had their gates locked.

