Japanese Court Orders Controversial Moonies Church Disbanded

A Japanese court has ruled to dissolve the Moonies Unification Church, a controversial religious group that drew attention following the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The suspect in Abe’s killing admitted he harboured resentment toward the former leader due to his connections with the church, which he blamed for his family’s financial ruin.

Japan’s education and culture ministry sought the group’s disbandment, accusing it of pressuring members into making excessive donations and other financial commitments. The church, often referred to as the “Moonies,” defended these donations as part of legitimate religious practices. It plans to appeal the decision.

The Tokyo district court’s ruling will revoke the church’s tax-exempt status and force it to sell off its assets. However, it will still be allowed to continue its religious activities within Japan.

Officials uncovered evidence of the church pressuring followers to purchase overpriced items by exploiting spiritual fears. Nearly 200 people came forward during the investigation, claiming they had been victimized by the organization.

Founded in South Korea, the Unification Church expanded to Japan in the 1960s. Its nickname, “Moonies,” comes from its founder, Sun Myung Moon.

Even before Abe’s assassination, the church faced criticism for its teachings, particularly its emphasis on marriage as a path to spiritual salvation. It’s widely known for hosting mass weddings with thousands of couples.

Since 2023, over 200 former members have sought compensation, claiming they were coerced into donating to the church. Their demands total 5.7 billion yen ($38.5 million), according to their lawyers.

Investigations after Abe’s death revealed deep ties between the church and Japan’s ruling party. These connections led to the resignation of four cabinet ministers.

An internal review by the Liberal Democratic Party, led by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, showed that 179 of its 379 lawmakers had some level of interaction with the church. These ranged from attending its events to accepting donations and receiving election support. The extent of these ties shocked the public.

Sun Myung Moon and the Moonies

Sun Myung Moon had significant links to Japan, stemming from his personal history and the church’s activities. Born in 1920 in what is now North Korea, Moon lived under Japanese colonial rule, which shaped his views.

In the 1940s, he studied electrical engineering at Waseda University in Tokyo from 1941 to 1943. During this time, he was involved in anti-Japanese efforts alongside Korean independence activists. These experiences under occupation influenced his anti-communist ideology and vision for Korean reunification, central themes in his teachings.

The church established itself in Japan in 1958, growing rapidly due to shared anti-communist ideals with right-wing Japanese leaders, including Nobusuke Kishi, Abe’s grandfather.

Moon cultivated close ties with Kishi and other conservative figures, reportedly boasting in 1987 that Japanese politicians needed his support to become prime minister. The church set up its Japanese headquarters next to Kishi’s residence in Tokyo in 1964, symbolizing this alliance. Moon also collaborated with influential figures like Ryoichi Sasakawa, a right-wing businessman, to expand his influence.

Japan became a major financial base for the church. By the 1980s, Japanese followers were raising up to $209 million annually by selling overpriced items like vases and pagodas, often using fear-based tactics.

These practices led to a series of lawsuits from families who claimed they were pressured into financial ruin. In 1987, a network of lawyers formed to fight these methods. The financial burden on Japanese members was so severe that some went bankrupt, fuelling widespread public anger.

